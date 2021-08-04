MANTON — The first environmental assessment of the True North gas station in Manton determined that the ongoing use of the property as it currently stands could eventually impact soil, groundwater and indoor air quality at the site.
That was the finding of consulting engineers, Otwell Mawby P.C., who were hired to conduct the assessment after True North representatives proposed swapping their property for land across the street. If this proposal is approved by the Manton commission, True North would donate $200,000 toward construction of the city’s new library, which would be built at the site of the current gas station once it’s cleaned up.
The assessment detailed the site’s history, with the earliest record of it being developed as a general store, post office and residential building in 1902. The property remained developed this way until sometime in the late-1960s, when it was redeveloped as a gasoline-filling station.
True North purchased the property from Schmuckal Oil in 2020. Decades before ownership of the property changed hands, hazardous substances were detected at the site originating from an underground storage tank.
“The Phase I Environmental Site Assessment did identify the presence of three Recognized Environmental Conditions, which are the pretense of any hazardous substances or petroleum products on a property under conditions that indicate an existing release, a past release, or a material threat of a release of any hazardous substances or petroleum products into structures on the property or into the ground, ground water, or surface water of the property,” reads the assessment, which concludes that there exist some risks associated with future use and development of the property.
“The ongoing use of the subject property as a gasoline filling station has the potential for impacting the site soils and groundwater and further assessment is recommended,” the report states. “Based on the presence of constituents identified in the groundwater samples obtained in 2001 ... a potential exists for the volatilization of contaminants from the groundwater to the indoor air of the existing building.”
Mayor Sam Cronkhite told the Cadillac News that the assessment findings are not surprising, given the site’s long history as a refueling station.
He added that the proposal from True North includes the clean-up of contaminants at the site.
Indeed, during a commission meeting a couple of months ago, True North President/CEO Mark Lyden said that no matter the cost, they would be responsible for cleaning up the property if their proposal is accepted by the city.
Cronkhite said based on his conversations with Lyden, he doesn’t get the impression that the environmental assessment changed True North’s commitment to the proposal.
The Cadillac News reached out to Lyden for comment on the assessment but did not hear back by press time.
If their land swap proposal is accepted by the city, True North intends to build a new gas station on the property across from where the gas station currently stands.
The facility would be a little more than 4,000 square feet in size, with four gasoline dispensers — equaling eight fueling points. Diesel will be for sale at the station but Lyden said it will be designed primarily to service passenger vehicles and medium-duty trucks — not big rigs.
Lyden said during the commission meeting that the way they build underground fuel tanks has progressed leaps and bounds from the old days when companies used simple steel tanks that were more prone to leakage. He said they use double-walled fiber glass tanks that last for decades. He added that the tanks are monitored for signs of leakage 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and undergo regular inspections by federal and state agencies.
Friends of the Manton Library president Linda Kimbel has been vocal in her support of the proposal, which she said would allow them to start work on the library.
Friends of the Manton Library — a non-profit 501©3 — have been raising money toward the new library’s construction for several years but are still about $200,000 short of their $500,000 fundraising goal.
“We can’t walk away from this,” Kimbel said. “We really need that money to get started. This is an opportunity for us to get the library built in the next two years. We have an obligation to the people who’ve already donated to the library to do this.”
Cronkhite said the commission will discuss the assessment during a future meeting. At some point, the commission will also discuss whether or not to proceed to Phase II of the environmental assessment.
