CADILLAC — This week people are preparing for a Thanksgiving like none that has ever come before.
Families will still gather Thursday, but it will be in smaller numbers and potentially over an internet connection. COVID-19 has changed a lot in 2020, and with the holiday season upon us, it is changing how people celebrate.
Thanksgiving and, in particular, Black Friday, mark the beginning of the holiday shopping season. The day’s name originated in Philadelphia, where it was used to describe the heavy and disruptive pedestrian and vehicle traffic the day after Thanksgiving. The use of the term, however, started before 1966 and began to see broader use outside Philadelphia around 1975. Later, an alternative explanation began to be offered. Black Friday indicates the point at which retailers begin to turn a profit, or are “in the black.‘
Similar to everything else, Black Friday and Small Business Saturday will feel the impact of COVID-19. The only upcoming event that may be untouched by COVID-19 is the completely digital Cyber Monday that pits online retailers against each other to get eyes on webpages with deals.
For businesses like Blossom Boutique in downtown Cadillac the evolution of doing business has been continual in 2020. So it makes sense that means changes for how she approaches Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Although the goal of each event was to draw as many shoppers as possible with deals and giveaways, Blossom owner Jamie Prince said she is not looking for crowds to be lined up Friday or Saturday.
That said, Prince does want steady shoppers coming into her store or calling to make orders for curbside pickup.
“We are evolving in a different way. It is more to keep safe shopping options. We are trying to space it out by giving more options for shopping,‘ she said.
That means utilizing their social media for orders as well as taking phone calls from customers who are looking at posts on social media. Prince also said they are doing curbside pick up for customers if they prefer and even delivering within so many miles. She said the purpose is to give her customers options so they feel safe to do their holiday shopping.
She also said she is making a conscientious effort to buy items manufactured in the U.S. It wasn’t always something she was mindful of but is now.
Until COVID-19, Prince admitted she likely wouldn’t have done most of those things, but it made her have to rethink what they do.
While most wouldn’t consider Falmouth a hotbed of shopping activity during the holidays, Ebel’s General Store is the exception to the rule.
Whether it’s groceries, clothing, footwear, or home decor, Ebel’s is always busy. Clothing department manager/buyer Laura Bennett said the retail side of the store has always benefited from being with the grocery store because it is really easy to take a quick trip downstairs to see what they have.
She also said the Ebel’s Clothing Department, much like other retailers, has had issues with supply during the pandemic. A lot of the things that were expected to come simply didn’t because of the global shutdown earlier in the year. That is not to say they don’t have items, but they may not have as many options.
She also said the supply chain will likely still be an issue even into the next year as it has not rebounded completely. It also may be further hindered as the current second surge’s impact is not fully known.
“It will be a ripple effect for a while. If we do have a surge and things close down it will push things back further,‘ she said. “Lord only knows and will keep trying to adjust.‘
CONSUMERS PRIORITIZING SPENDING ON FAMILY, FRIENDS
In October, the National Retail Federation released data from a recent survey that showed purchasing gifts for friends and loved ones is a way for consumers to shift focus from the uncertainty and stress of the pandemic to celebrating the holidays and the promise of our return to a better tomorrow.
The survey asked 7,660 consumers about winter holiday shopping plans. It was conducted Oct. 1-9 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.1 percentage points.
In total, the survey showed consumers plan to spend $997.79 on gifts, holiday items such as decorations and food, and additional “non-gift‘ purchases for themselves and their families. While overall spending in these categories is down by about $50 from last year, nearly all ($45) of the decrease comes from consumers’ hesitation to use seasonal sales and promotions to buy other, non-gift purchases for themselves and their families.
Even still, consumer spending on gifts is on par with last year, decreasing by only about $8, while per-person spending on other holiday items like decorations is actually up slightly. Expected spending remains significantly higher than the 5-year average for both those categories. The holiday season is top of mind, with 42% saying they plan to start their holiday shopping by the end of October and another 41% in November.
As online sales have skyrocketed during the pandemic, it comes as no surprise that the majority (60%) of consumers say they plan to purchase holiday items online this year. Nearly all (91%) online shoppers plan to take advantage of free shipping, while another 44% plan to use, buy online, pick up in-store, and 16% plan to use same-day delivery.
SMALL BUSINESSES STILL LOOKING FOR HOLIDAY BUMP
In 2019, an estimated 110 million people participated in Small Business Saturday, and sales hit a record high with an estimated $19.6 billion in reported spending.
Despite the pandemic likely changing people’s shopping plans, this year’s iteration of Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28 will still be an important part of the holiday season for small merchants as they work to recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to American Express.
Fortunately, shoppers want to do their part to support small businesses this holiday season — 75% will “Shop Small‘ because they want to support their favorite local shops and restaurants during this challenging time, and 42% said they supported a small business on social media, American Express said.
A recent study revealed that the effects of COVID-19 have sparked feelings of deep responsibility among consumers to support the places they love this Small Business Saturday and beyond. A large majority of consumers (88%) feel a personal commitment to support small businesses in the wake of the pandemic, and, in a divided year, 95% of Americans agree that supporting small businesses unites their community.
The study consisted of three online surveys conducted between Oct. 23-Nov. 8. The first survey was conducted among a sample of 1,004 U.S. adults 18 years of age and older. Consumer data was weighted by five variables: age, gender, geographic region, race/ethnicity, and education to ensure a reliable and accurate representation of the total U.S. population, 18 years of age and older based on U.S. Census data.
Two surveys were conducted among small business owners/managers in the U.S. with companies that conduct sales at a brick-and-mortar location in one of the following industries: arts/entertainment/recreation, retail trade, restaurant/bar/coffee shop/hotel/hospitality, or personal services. One survey had a sample size of 501, the other had a sample size of 503.
Almost all (92%) of small business owners have pivoted the way they do business to stay open during the pandemic including selling on social (38%) or a third-party platform (28%), introducing curbside pickup (46%) or contactless delivery (40%).
As the biggest shopping season of the year approaches, 46% of small business owners are counting on above-average holiday sales to stay in business in 2021. Sixty-four percent have a positive outlook for their holiday sales and say that Small Business Saturday is more critical than ever.
As a result, they are innovating by offering extended store hours (41%), using social media as a storefront for the first time (25%), partnering with other businesses in their community to offer something special to customers (25%), and offering giveaways to customers (35%).
Initially founded in 2010 by American Express in response to the Great Recession, Small Business Saturday has evolved into a year-round global Shop Small campaign to support small merchants.
