CADILLAC — If a firecracker were to go off in the middle of the night, most people would be startled, but after realizing what's happened, they would likely feel relief and go back to sleep. For veterans, fireworks can have a much stronger and more intense impact on their well-being. This is the risk that comes with Fourth of July celebrations.
Distress due to fireworks is very common in veterans, more often combat veterans, according to clinical psychologist Dr. Stephen Swender. The response is linked to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
"Even the sound of firecrackers can remind them of gunfire. Especially as more fireworks have been legalized, they've gotten more powerful," he said. "They remind veterans of ordinance and explosions that they experienced, and so it causes them to kind of relive combat-related trauma."
Some signs that a veteran may be in distress could be an exaggerated startle response, anxiety, panic attacks, nightmares and depression. It isn't always a momentary impact; a veteran could be affected long after the event occurs.
Community fireworks shows typically don't cause distress becase the time and place of the event is released long before it happens, giving veterans the opportunity to become aware. The issue is consumer fireworks, Swender said, which are used on private property in residential areas. Causing an extreme amount of distress could be avoided through awareness.
"One thing that I've heard from veterans is that if they know the fireworks are going to happen, or they're actually there while they are being lit off, it doesn't bother them as much," he said. "It's only when it's unexpected."
Another way to help prevent causing distress is reaching out to veterans in the community and alerting them of what day and time fireworks are going to be used, no matter how small they might be. Limiting the timeframe of firework use is helpful as well. Swender suggests lighting them off within a short window in the evening as opposed to using them in the middle of the night.
"That's one of the worst times is after the veteran's fallen asleep. They wake up in the middle of the night fireworks going on," he said. "That can be the most difficult time for them."
Veterans can obtain a sign to place on their home to let members of their community know of their presence and encourage them to be courteous about their firework use.
Spreading awareness about PTSD is largely important in Swender's opinion.
"Many veterans suffer silently from PTSD, and PTSD contributes to the high suicide rate among veterans," he said. "It's important to get the people that served our country the care that they deserve, so that they're not suffering from PTSD, and that they're having the quality of life they deserve."
If veterans are experiencing symptoms of PTSD, Swender recommends they find the nearest VA hospital, or call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255. According to the DNR, there are many fireworks-free parks across the state, including the Huron-Manistee National Forest.
For additional information on veterans resources visit MichiganVeterans.com.
