Consumers Energy anticipates increase in requests for heating bill assistance this winter

CADILLAC — The prospect of a cold, dark winter ahead is very real for some Northern Michigan residents who are struggling with financial difficulties arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Roger Morgenstern, senior public information officer with Consumers Energy, said they’re anticipating an increase in the number of requests for heating assistance as the grip of winter tightens around the area.
“We’re hearing about people needing assistance this year who’ve never needed it before,‘ Morgenstern said. “I expect there will be more concerns from our customers (as winter approaches).‘
While Consumers Energy has resumed customer shut-offs for non-payment, Morgenstern said it’s important to remember that there is a detailed and lengthy process of letters and phone calls before any shutoff action is taken.
“If you’re having problems, give us a call,‘ Morgenstern said. “We will work with our customers; they just need to contact us.‘
Earlier this year, Consumers Energy provided $12 million to help Michigan residents and small businesses with energy bills.
“We stand with Michigan and are working around the clock to help our friends and neighbors through a time like no other,‘ said Patti Poppe, Consumers Energy’s president and chief executive officer. “Our company’s $12 million contribution will provide a lifeline to many families and businesses, helping them stay on their feet until we can defeat the pandemic and Michigan can fully reopen.‘
Consumers Energy has set a goal to help about 25,000 households and 1,000 small businesses with this new assistance. The funding will go directly to customers in need and to Michigan nonprofit organizations.
While the $12 million in assistance was announced several months ago, Morgenstern said much of this funding is still available to those in need.
If a Consumers Energy customer is struggling to pay a bill, they can call 800-477-5050 or go to www.ConsumersEnergy.com.
Another way for people to get help is to call 2-1-1, a free service that connects people with nonprofit agencies in their communities, including the financial help that Consumers Energy is offering.
