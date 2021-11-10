CADILLAC — On Wednesday, the Consumers Energy Foundation announced the city of Cadillac was one of two Michigan municipalities to receive $250,000 through their Prosperity Awards program.
Prosperity Awards are designed to strengthen neighborhoods across Michigan and highlight the foundation’s commitment to Michigan’s businesses and communities, according to a Consumers Energy press release. The other municipality to receive an award was Flint.
“The projects in Cadillac and Flint will help these vibrant communities continue to grow and prosper, and the Consumers Energy Foundation is proud to support their efforts with these Prosperity Awards,” said Brandon Hofmeister, president of the Consumers Energy Foundation. “The foundation believes in a triple bottom line approach that focuses on people, the planet, and our state’s prosperity. These awards serve an important role in helping make wonderful ideas that will strengthen our state come to life, and we look forward to helping Michigan continue to grow.”
The city intends to use the money to fund a "Community Revitalization Plan."
As part of the plan, Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said a portion of the money will be used to create "mini-parks" in two locations, off Haynes Street near the Clam River Greenway and off Sunnyside Drive near the White Pine Trail. Peccia said they have a number of ideas for what to include in the mini-parks, including art murals and informational displays.
Another use of the money will be for mini-grants that homeowners will be able to apply for in order to complete improvements and clean-up projects around their property. Peccia said these grants will match whatever the homeowner is willing to put up. He estimated they will be in the range of hundreds or low thousands of dollars.
The final aspect of the plan will be to improve blight enforcement and safety in areas throughout the city, including by installing better lighting and cameras in some places.
"We're trying to encompass as much as possible," said Peccia, who added that many of the program details still need to be ironed out by city staff under advisement by city council in the coming months.
“This Prosperity Award from the Consumers Energy Foundation is a monumental achievement for the city of Cadillac and will serve as a catalyst to further progress our city,” Peccia said. “These funds can help reduce blight, improve our neighborhoods, and potentially create new people spaces — all important as we try to encourage further economic development activities such as attracting more attainable housing. These are all important components to build a stronger community for all.”
Carolyn Bloodworth, secretary/treasurer of the Consumers Energy Foundation, spoke Wednesday at the Market at Cadillac Commons.
Bloodworth said the foundation received 144 letters of intent from municipalities around the state. From those municipalities, 20 advanced to the next round and ultimately, Cadillac and Flint were chosen to receive an award.
Bloodworth said the Consumers Energy Foundation is proud of the past collaborative work they've done with the city and are looking forward to continuing to help make Cadillac a better place in which to "live, work and play."
"We know that Cadillac's best days lie ahead," Bloodworth said.
Cadillac Mayor Carla Filkins outlined some of the past projects that Consumers Energy Foundation has contributed to, including the Plaza at Cadillac Commons and the Solar Garden at the former site of the Mitchell Corp building.
"We appreciate the ongoing community support and collaboration," Filkins said. "We also appreciate the focus of the Consumers Energy Foundation program, which aligns well with staff and city council goals."
The Prosperity Awards are the second of three $500,000 grant allocations this year totaling $1.5 million. Planet Awards winners were announced in April, and a request for proposals for the People Awards will be announced later this year.
The Consumers Energy Foundation is the charitable arm of Consumers Energy, Michigan’s largest energy provider. The Foundation enables communities to thrive and grow by investing in what’s most important to Michigan — its people, our planet and Michigan’s prosperity. In 2020, the Consumers Energy Foundation, Consumers Energy, its employees and retirees contributed over $19 million to Michigan nonprofits. For more information, visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/foundation.
