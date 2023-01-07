CADILLAC — More work is needed, but recent news Wexford County would receive $4,000 to help complete the final phase of its Veterans Wall of Honor will be a big help.
Wexford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Gary Taylor said they applied for a grant from Consumers Energy Foundation and roughly a week ago he received word the county would be awarded $4,000. With the check in hand, it will help complete the final portion of the Wall of Honor devoted to World War I veterans killed in action.
“We applied, but they determined the amount. We told them it would be about $30,000 total and this is what they decided to kick in,” he said. “We appreciate it a lot and we can’t thank them enough.”
Taylor said it cost between $500 and $600 for each plaque made for each soldier killed in action who hails from Wexford County. With that in mind, Taylor said the grant will allow for the construction of five to six plaques. So far, Taylor said he is tracking down the information for 15 men, but he anticipates there will be more.
In a press release from Consumers Energy, it stated grant is to help with the honor wall’s expansion and will help to complete the World War II mural and install the World War I mural.
Once completed, Consumers Energy said it is anticipated the wall will attract 10,000 visitors annually.
In 2017, a conversation transpired between Taylor and former Wexford County Veteran Services Co-chair Renee Haley on the lack of a memorial in the county honoring those residents who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country.
As a county commissioner and Navy veteran, Taylor, along with the aid of Haley, decided to do something about the lack of a permanent memorial.
After talking with county staff, including former Wexford County Clerk Elaine Richardson, Taylor was able to secure a location inside the Wexford County Courthouse. After a person enters the building and passes through security, walls are dedicated to honoring these heroes.
In addition to the soldier plaques that contain letters from the government to the family about their death, newspaper clippings, medals and more, an artist and Cadillac native Shannon Nelson painted various murals. One mural states the saying, “All gave some, some gave all,” and there also are other items that represent all of the branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.
The Memorial also contains murals of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a caisson/military funeral and an American flag.
The first and second phases of the honor wall included placing plaques of veterans who were killed in action from the Vietnam era through the Gulf War. Those plaques were unveiled in March 2018.
The third phase honored Korean War veterans killed in action and it was completed in July 2019. The fourth phase was World War II. The fifth, final and current phase is finding local veterans killed during World War I.
Anyone interested in helping by donating to the wall project or giving information about a loved one from Wexford County who was killed while serving in World War II, World War I or any American conflict should call the Wexford County Veterans Services Offices at (231) 775-6654.
