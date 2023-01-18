CADILLAC — The Cadillac City Council on Monday took the next step toward fully decommissioning the old wellfield.
Following a public hearing, during which no one from the public commented, council unanimously approved an ordinance that created an easement for Consumers Energy to access the site.
Cadillac Director of Utilities Jeffrey Dietlin said part of the process of decommissioning the wellfield will be removing the existing electrical hookups that are no longer needed and creating new electrical access off Eighth Street. The site currently is equipped with electrical lines and infrastructure to power the headquarters building and other facilities.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said creating new electrical access will make the site as “marketable and available as possible” when the time comes to sell the property.
The process of shutting down the old wellfield began following the construction of the city’s newest wellfield on 44 Road.
Council on Monday also approved an annual 5% cost-of-living wage increase for employees of the Cadillac Housing Commission.
Peccia said the wage increase doesn’t come from city coffers but rather from the CHC. He said the way the CHC was set up, any wage increase for employees has to be approved by city council.
