CADILLAC — A number of businesses in the city of Cadillac will once again be participating in a gift voucher program that was pioneered last year by Consumers Energy.
The utility company recently announced they would be contributing $750,000 in matching gift cards in 63 communities through its “Our Town” effort.
“Consumers Energy is providing holiday shoppers with a dollar-for-dollar match for gift cards they buy through local Chambers of Commerce and downtown organizations, doubling the amount they can spend at downtown businesses. Consumers Energy is providing $5,000 to $40,000 in each community,” reads a Consumers Energy press release issued Monday.
“Consumers Energy is excited to again support Michigan’s small businesses and communities we serve this holiday season,” said Lauren Youngdahl Snyder, Consumers Energy’s vice president of customer experience.
“‘Our Town’ made an impact across Michigan last year, and we look forward to seeing the program’s dollars and shoppers give a boost to shops and restaurants in their hometowns.”
Caitlyn Berard, president of the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce, said they would be receiving $10,000 this year through the “Our Town” program; if all the vouchers are sold, Berard said that would equate to $20,000 in holiday spending at participating downtown businesses.
Last year, 23 businesses and organizations participated in the program. They include the following: Above and Beyond Screen Printing, Ace Hardware, After 26 Depot, Baker College, Blossom Boutique, Brinks Framing, Cadillac Family Pharmacy, Cadillac News, Cadillac Tuxedo, Clam Lake Beer Company, City 2Shore Realty, G and D Pizza and Party Store, Horizon Books and coffee, Jimmy John’s, Makse Boutique, Mercantile Bank, Primos BBQ/Willow Market, Serendipity, The Sweet Shop, Toy Town, The Ultimate Gift Shop, War Games North and Your Sister’s Closet.
Berard said all the businesses that participated last year will be participating in the program this year. In addition, since the program is being administered this year by the chamber and Downtown Development Association, more businesses will be eligible to participate and she anticipates that more will be signing up.
Gift cards will be for sale at the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce beginning sometime in mid-December. Berard said they will be announcing a specific date when gift cards go on sale in the near future.
The “Our Town” program was deemed a big success in Cadillac last year. Organizers said they sold $12,000 worth of vouchers within two hours. Most of the vouchers were sold between 9 and 10 a.m., when they opened up the phone lines for orders. At 10 a.m., the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce office on Lake Street opened to around 30 people who were waiting in line to buy vouchers in person. Most of the buyers purchased the maximum number of vouchers they were allowed, which was $175 worth.
“Small businesses will be the engine that powers Michigan as we continue to rebound from the pandemic,” said Rich Studley, Michigan Chamber of Commerce president and CEO. “We appreciate Consumers Energy’s commitment to those businesses and our communities by bringing back ‘Our Town’ this holiday season.”
