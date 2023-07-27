CADILLAC — An initiative announced recently by Consumers Energy eventually could have big implications for this region.
Consumers Energy earlier this month announced it is proposing an “undergrounding” pilot program. The program is meant to help the company better understand how to bury power lines in a cost-effective way to strengthen Michigan’s electric grid and reduce outages.
The pilot will study resiliency improvements that result from burying power lines, and how those improvements compare with other approaches to improving electric service for nearly 2 million Michigan homes and businesses.
According to Consumers Energy, buried power lines are protected from common outage causes, including lightning, high winds, tornadoes, heavy snow, ice and falling tree limbs. Buried lines also reduce or eliminate downed wire electrocutions, fire hazards, vehicle collisions and falling poles.
Based on results from other states and energy providers that have moved overhead lines underground, Consumers Energy estimates it can improve resiliency 90% along circuits where lines are buried.
The pilot program will target circuits in Genesee, Livingston, Allegan, Ottawa, Montcalm, and Iosco counties that have frequent, lengthy outages and are in areas with dense trees, which are often responsible for the outages.
In the future, Consumers Energy aims to bury about 400 miles of line annually. Today, about 15% of Consumers Energy lines are underground, and most are located in subdivisions and areas with high population density.
Consumers Energy spokesman Josh Paciorek said this program could end up leading to buried power lines in this area, which is heavily forested and impacted regularly by falling trees.
Paciorek said the No. 1 cause of power outages in this area is trees falling on lines. If more lines were buried, the frequency of outages would decrease.
“We know burying power lines will help make the grid stronger, especially during violent storms that are hitting Michigan more frequently,” said Greg Salisbury, Consumers Energy’s vice president of electric distribution engineering. “Historically the costs to bury lines have been too expensive, but we have driven down the cost per mile to be equivalent to above-ground hardening costs. This pilot will help us learn even more about how to bury lines in ways that keep costs as low as possible, allowing us to bury additional lines in the future.”
Paciorek said in addition to improving the resiliency of the power grid, burying lines also makes them safer, since they wouldn’t be at risk of falling on the ground and posing a health hazard to people. Paciorek added that many people also appreciate the aesthetic value of burying lines.
Buried lines are more difficult to fix in the event of damage but due to not being exposed to the elements, there would be far fewer problems to deal with in the first place.
“They don’t require as much maintenance,” Paciorek said.
While Paciorek was hesitant to predict where exactly lines would be buried after the study results are assessed, he did say that resiliency improvements were in the works throughout the state, including the Cadillac area.
Depending on the area in question, Paciorek said they may decide that burying lines isn’t the most effective way to improve resiliency. Sometimes, simply trimming trees is more effective and affordable.
Other times, the company can install “automation” equipment, including automatic transfer reclosers, which can detect when an outage has occurred and redirect electricity to prevent power disruptions.
“It is important to remember burying our lines might be the right solution for some areas but not others,” Salisbury said. “We will use a strategic approach and do it in the most cost-effective way for our customers. And by using a few different strategies to strengthen the grid, we will be able to deliver a brighter future for all the communities we serve.”
Ultimately, Paciorek said the goal is to help the most customers at the lowest possible cost.
The study, if approved by the Michigan Public Service Commission, would get under way in 2024 and by 2025, they should have a better idea where in the state burying lines makes the most sense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.