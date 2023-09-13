During a 90-minute virtual meeting Tuesday night, two things were stressed regarding 13 hydroelectric facilities.
Consumers Energy has yet to decide the future those facilities on the Muskegon, Manistee, Grand, Kalamazoo and Au Sable rivers and the utility company desires to be transparent with the impacted communities. Tuesday’s meeting was the first of two scheduled virtual meetings and multiple upcoming in-person meetings in the areas where the dams are located.
Tuesday’s meeting, however, focused on the progress made over the last year and answering questions. In particular, the results of the economic study performed by Public Sector Consultants, a Lansing-based nonpartisan consulting firm that specializes in public policy research.
While the information was about all 13 dams, some data points singled out the individual dams. When it came to the dams on the Manistee River, the Tippy and Hodenpyl, the survey showed they both were some of the oldest facilities operated by Consumers Energy. The Tippy was commissioned in 1906, while the Hodenpyl was commissioned in 1907. Both Federal Energy Regulatory Commission licenses for the dams expire on June 30, 2024.
The 13 dams produce about 50 megawatts of energy a day, which equates to 1% of the utility company’s total generation. The Tippy averages about 2.66 megawatts a day, while the Hodenpyl averages about 5.57 megawatts.
In comparison, nearly 63% of the energy generated by Consumers Energy is from gas, while just over 22% is from coal. When it comes to solar and wind energy, Consumers Energy currently generates about 11.5% combined of its total power generated from those renewable sources.
When it comes to what Consumers Energy heard when gathering that information, it was found that communities had not even considered an alternative future for the dam facilities. While people trust the company to maintain the dams safely, the findings showed they don’t trust the company will prioritize what communities want concerning the dams.
Preferences for the future of the plants reflect an individual’s personal connection to them and their amenities. The findings also showed preferences for the dams varied on a person’s means of engagement, meaning if they lived near the dam, they felt strongly about keeping it. As comments came in, however, people were open to an idea of the dams removal in the various communities.
Finally, community members were most concerned about keeping the impoundment, i.e., the reservoir.
The economic contribution analysis also was looked at during the virtual meeting, which is a snapshot that helps to show what the overall market looks like in and around the dams.
During this information gathering process they have constantly heard of the economic impact each of the dams has on the areas they are in. This is not about the power generation but rather the value they provide recreationally. The data definitely illustrated that.
The direct impact on the Manistee River from the two dams was shown and included more than 600 jobs created between the two locations and millions of dollars generated for both direct gross regional product and direct total tax revenues.
While there was no arguing that the dams in the areas they are in have big impacts, the data also showed the impact of running these facilities.
For the utility company to run the dams, it is nine times more expensive than other sources. Once coal facilities are eliminated, that cost increases to 15 times more expensive than the other remaining sources of generation. It also would cost customers more than three-quarters of $1 billion to re-license the 13 dam facilities than to decommission them.
To pay for that would result in significant cost increases to customers, which Consumers Energy is not willing to do.
Consumers is seeking external funding options, including at the local, state and federal levels and will continue to do so. If, however, sufficient funding is not available, the company will need to determine a long-term exit strategy.
Josh Burgett, executive director of community engagement for Consumers Energy, said the first thing the company needs to do is determine if it wants to remain in the hydro business or not.
He also said there is no timeline to make a decision and while much of what is happening now could have been done behind the scenes, Consumers wanted to make sure the public is part of the process and has a voice regardless of the decision made.
With Tuesday’s meeting completed, the second virtual meeting is scheduled for Nov. 16. The in-person meeting regarding the Tippy Dam is scheduled for Nov. 6 at the Kaleva Norman Dickson School System, 4400 High Bridge Road in Brethren, while the meeting regarding the Hodenpyl Dam is scheduled on Nov. 13 at the Springville Township Community Center, 105 E. Mesick Ave. in Mesick.
Doors for all the in-person public meetings will open at 5:30 p.m. with a start time of 6 p.m.
In August, Consumers Energy held a press conference saying it would issue a request for proposal to explore the possibility of selling its 13 hydroelectric facilities. This was after Consumers Energy said in 2022 that it would unveil its plan regarding 13 dams scattered throughout the Lower Peninsula sometime in 2023. While the sale was mentioned as one of four possible outcomes, it was stressed no decision had been made in which direction Consumers Energy was going to take.
These four options include relicensing the dams and using them to continue power generation; surrendering the license and selling the dams to a third-party owner; removing the dams and returning the river to its natural state; or replacing the dam with an alternative structure that may not generate electricity, but maintains the reservoir and structure in place.
During August’s press conference, it was mentioned the preference of the RFP process was to find a single qualified buyer for all 13 facilities but Consumers Energy would be open to other scenarios. It also was anticipated that once posted.
While some have stated they want the dams to remain for power generation and others have said they want it to return to the natural state, Consumers Energy stressed no decisions have been made. That remained the case at Tuesday’s meeting.
The process only started in August 2022 and the company is looking at each of the dams on a case-by-case basis. Consumers Energy’s 30- to 40-year federal operating licenses on the aforementioned rivers are set to expire beginning in 2034 through 2041.
For details of the upcoming meetings, including a recording of Tuesday’s meeting, and more information about the process, visit ConsumersEnergy.com/HydroFuture.
