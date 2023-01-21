JACKSON — Consumers Energy announced it will provide $25 million to Michigan homes and businesses in an effort to help customers facing challenges with their energy bills.
The contribution, approved by the Michigan Public Service Commission on Jan. 19, is being delivered through $15 million in automatic bill credits to all Consumers Energy electric customers and another $10 million in assistance for financially vulnerable households.
Homes and businesses that receive electricity from Consumers Energy will start automatically receiving $15 million in bill credits for the next 12 months based on their energy use. Customers do not need to take any action to receive those dollars.
People who need further help should contact 2-1-1, a free service that connects Michiganders with nonprofits to find help with basic needs, from energy bills to food and shelter. Consumers Energy customers also should call 800-477-5050 if they are facing challenges with their bill.
