Consumers Energy still investigating cause of Wednesday night power outage

CADILLAC — Officials still don't know how a high-tension power line fell to the ground Wednesday, knocking out electricity for more than 1,200 Cadillac customers.
Consumers Energy representative Roger Morgenstern said they received a report at 7:35 p.m. that a line had fallen in the 100 block of Howard Street, which is in close proximity to a regional substation.
A Cadillac News reporter on scene witnessed the live wire laying on some grass, some of which was lit on fire.
The outage lasted from the time of the downed wire until about 10:36 p.m., when Morgenstern said power to all residents and businesses was restored.
At this time, Morgenstern said they don't know exactly what caused the wire to go down, as the weather was decent and there's no indication of an animal causing the damage.
Morgenstern said sometimes, wires fall for inexplicable reasons and it takes a full investigation to determine what caused it.
The Cadillac News was one of the businesses affected by the outage and was forced to rearrange the sports section for the following day's paper because of delays in accessing content online.
