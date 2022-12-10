Sometime next year, Consumers Energy will unveil its plan regarding 13 dams scattered throughout the Lower Peninsula.
Two of those are in the Cadillac area, the Hodenpyle and Tippy dams.
Although the plan will be released by the utility company next year, it will take years for it to be executed and years before it begins. That, however, doesn't mean there isn't concern now about what will ultimately happen.
In November, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution to support conducting an economic impact study of Consumers Energy dams.
On Aug. 9, the utility company announced it was gathering opinions from the public about the 13 dams they own and operate on five Michigan rivers to help them guide their decisions about the future of those electric generating facilities.
The resolution stated the board believes Consumers Energy has the responsibility to fund statewide economic and environmental studies by an independent consultant with expertise in the subject area to gain an accurate picture of the impact on the state and county. The county also supported exploring state and federal grants as funding sources for this study.
Consumers Energy media spokesperson Josh Paciorek said the meetings announced last summer were held, but conversations between the utility company and stakeholders in the different communities have continued.
He said Consumers Energy has 13 hydroelectric facilities, 11 of which have licenses set to expire in 2034. The remaining two will have their licenses expire in 2040 and 2041, according to Paciorek. Even though that is more than a decade away, Paciorek said the utility company felt it was important to begin the process early to figure out what direction to take.
"Many (of the dams) are over 100 years old or close to 100 years old. There is a lot of work that would have to be done to relicense them to make sure they are meeting safety rules and regulations," he said. "So, we wanted to begin the process now and talk to the public and folks with interest in the dams to get unbiased feedback. We are gathering that information, will give it to our leadership here and they will make a long-term decision next year."
Paciorek said four options are available to the utility company for each of the 13 dams. These options include relicensing the dams and using them to continue power generation; surrendering the license and selling the dams to a third-party owner; removing the dams and returning the river to its natural state; replacing the dam with an alternative structure that may not generate electricity, but maintains the reservoir and structure in place.
While some have stated they want the dams to remain for power generation and others have said they want it to return to the natural state, Paciorek said as of this report, no decisions have been made. The process only started in August and the company is looking at each of the dams on a case-by-case basis. That means all four of the options are on the table for each of the dams.
He said when looking at the numbers and cost to maintain, operate or upgrade the dams it would be easy to think Consumers Energy is just going to remove the dams, but he also said the point of this process is to go beyond the numbers.
"We hear and are empathetic with property owners near the dam. This is why we are starting the process now," he said.
He also said the relicensing process is a five-year process handled by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. It also involves different entities such as the public, state, federal, tribal and local governments, and takes into account water quality, recreation, wildlife and other natural resources.
Paciorek said whatever is decided will be a multiple-decade process and they are just at the starting point of the process.
Michigan Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Biologist Mark Tonello said his agency has not crafted any official response, but it is being worked on. While he would not talk about any of the 13 dams in particular, Tonello said, in general, the DNR tends to favor free-flowing rivers.
He said dams have impacts that affect fish, water temperature and other river issues such as the disruption of woody debris transport. That said, the DNR also looks at each issue involving dams on a case-by-case basis. He said in some cases, dams do serve beneficial purposes, such as blocking the spread of invasive species and creating fisheries that may not exist without them.
The option of keeping the dams in place to generate power has significant costs associated with the operations, maintenance and upgrades that will be needed, Tonello said. The question people have to ask is, who is paying for it? Tonello also said it comes down to economics regardless of the option that is picked by Consumers Energy, and the question of who will pay for it remains.
"Those are the questions that have to be asked. When a dam comes out, it is usually for financial reasons. No one wanted t pay to keep them up," he said. "That is the elephant in the room."
Tonello also stressed that whatever is decided, the DNR will manage the natural resource to the best of its ability. Whether the dams stay, are removed or if a different structure is installed, the DNR will manage it.
"We stock walleye in Hodenpyle and Tippy ponds. That is not going to change. We stock trout downstream of the Hodenpyle and Tippy dams. If the dams stay we will manage as we have," he said. "We are not going to try and talk people into removing the dams by withholding walleye. We are one voice in a lot of voices in the discussion of the dam."
When it comes to raising rates to accomplish whatever Consumers Energy does, Paciorek said the way rates are determined is a complicated formula that does include capital investment. While that is true, Paciorek said he didn't want to speculate on the cost portion of this process.
"Cost is part of the decision, but not the only part of the decision being made," he said. "We were careful to stress that during the community meetings and stakeholder meetings."
