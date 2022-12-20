Consumers Energy to conduct community impact studies on 13 hydroelectric dams

JACKSON — In November, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution to support conducting an economic impact study of Consumers Energy dams and the utility company announced recently it will do just that in 2023.
On Dec. 19, Consumers Energy announced it was funding an independent study during the first half of 2023 to determine the contribution of its 13 hydroelectric facilities to communities near those 13 dams scattered across the Lower Peninsula. The upcoming study will also utilize the information gathered during community meetings held earlier this year to determine the future of these 13 dams, according to a release by the utility company.
On Aug. 9, the utility company announced it was gathering opinions from the public about the 13 dams they own and operate on five Michigan rivers to help them guide their decisions about the future of those electric generating facilities.
The commissioners’ resolution stated the Wexford County board believes Consumers Energy has the responsibility to fund statewide economic and environmental studies by an independent consultant with expertise in the subject area to gain an accurate picture of the impact on the state and county. The county also supported exploring state and federal grants as funding sources for this study.
Wexford County Administrator Joe Porterfield is the utility company’s announcement was good news. Regardless of what decision is made regarding the dams’ futures, Porterfield said the neighboring communities are going to have to come up with a plan moving forward.
He also said the impact studies will, at the very least, give the counties and other local units of government an idea of the potential impacts they may face. This will help these units to plan and budget accordingly.
“Consumers Energy is committed to being a good neighbor and working transparently as we make informed decisions to reach the best outcomes for our customers, stakeholders and the communities we serve,” Norm Kapala, vice president of generation operations at Consumers Energy said. “We know our dams play significant roles in Michigan, especially in the economies of the communities near our facilities, and we share with local leaders and others the desire to quantify those impacts before developing long-term strategies regarding the future of those facilities.”
Consumers Energy hired Public Sector Consultants, a Lansing-based nonpartisan consulting firm that specializes in public policy research, to perform the economic study. PSC has longstanding expertise in studying energy and the environment, economic research, public engagement and group facilitation. The firm conducted the 2022 community meetings, too.
PSC will begin by engaging each of the local communities to identify and review available data to ensure the studies find all contributing factors that influence the local economies around Consumers Energy’s dams. They will produce individual studies for each dam to better understand the unique economic contributions — including additional data on how the hydro facilities and their associated reservoirs contribute to the recreational and tax bases of the communities — of all 13 hydro sites.
Consumers Energy has 13 hydroelectric facilities, 11 of which have licenses set to expire in 2034. The remaining two will have their licenses expire in 2040 and 2041. Even though that is more than a decade away, the utility company felt it was important to begin the process early to figure out what direction to take. Consumers Energy owns and operates these 13 facilities on the Muskegon, Manistee, Grand, Kalamazoo and Au Sable rivers.
Consumers Energy is considering four options for each of its 13 dams, including relicensing the river hydro dam and continuing to generate electricity, selling the dam to a third party, removing the dam or replacing the dam with an alternative structure that maintains some level of the reservoir.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.