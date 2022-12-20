Consumers Energy to conduct community impact studies on 13 hydroelectric dams

This is an aerial shot of the Hodenpyle Dam and it is one of 13 dams owned by Consumers Energy that will have a license expire in the next decade or so. On Dec. 19, Consumers Energy announced it was funding an independent study during the first half of 2023 to determine the contribution of its 13 hydroelectric facilities to communities near those 13 dams scattered across the Lower Peninsula, including in the Cadillac area.