Consumers Energy recently announced it would be testing the emergency public warning sirens and speaker systems near its dams this week, including Tippy and Hodenpyl.
The sirens near the two Manistee River dams are scheduled to occur at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Similar tests are scheduled to occur at around 9 a.m. on Aug. 15 on multiple dams on the Muskegon River, including Rogers, Hardy and Croton.
During the upcoming tests, a voice message will be broadcast followed by a 30-second siren and a second voice message. The public does not need to take any action during the test and Consumers Energy said the siren systems are tested each August and December.
In an emergency, the sirens would be used only if the threat of a dam failure is imminent at one of the facilities. At that time, anyone on or near the river should evacuate at once to high ground. Additional information would be provided through the media.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.