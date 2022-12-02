MESICK — While many residents in the Mesick area will be asleep later tonight, Consumers Energy will be doing some upgrades that will cause a four-hour power outage.
From 2 to 6 a.m. Saturday morning, Consumers Energy said it will be making electric upgrades that will require a power interruption that will impact roughly 2,300 homes and businesses in the Mesick area. The interruption is needed for crews to safely replace a potential failing piece of equipment at the Mesick substation, according to Consumers Energy.
The approximate location of the outage is east to North 31 Road, south to West 20 Road, west to the Wexford County line, and north to West 6 Road. Consumers Energy traditionally notifies affected customers of scheduled electric outages by postcard. Due to the time constraints of this activity, that procedure was not implemented.
