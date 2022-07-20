TRAVERSE CITY — After the recent Grand Traverse County meeting, which was at times contentious, Wexford County and other members of the Northern Lake Community Mental Health Authority might have a decision to make.
Should they stay or should they go?
For weeks, administrators from Wexford, Missaukee, Crawford and Roscommon counties have been meeting to discuss the steps that needed to be taken in case another member of the CMH, Grand Traverse County, decided to withdraw from the partnership.
At the same time, all six counties currently in the Northern Lake Community Mental Health Authority also have been meeting to try and get things worked out.
This issue leading to the departure for Grand Traverse County is connected to one of the CMH’s employees. Grand Traverse County does not want Joanie Blamer to become the new Chief Executive Officer for the CMH. Since the retirement of Northern Lakes former CEO, Karl Kovacs, Blamer is serving as the interim CEO until a permanent replacement was found.
The Northern Lakes board first voted earlier this year to offer the job to Dave Pankotai but he opted to not take the position citing salary issues. At the Northern Lakes board meeting on June 16, members voted to approve the contract to Blamer for $140,000. Kovacs was making roughly $146,000 prior to his retirement.
In addition to her salary, the contact included a company vehicle and six months compensation for termination without cause. Although Blamer signed the contract, the Northern Lakes board chair did not meaning she was still the interim CEO.
While the Grand Traverse board’s feelings toward Blamer taking the position may have been something many were aware of because the county is contemplating leaving the six-county collaborative, it was made crystal clear after its special meeting on July 12.
The board voted to remove two of its appointees to the Northern Lakes board citing possible neglect of duties. The Grand Traverse board cited two previously voted-on resolutions that asked for the Northern Lakes board to look into possible violation of board rules by Blamer as it was alleged she talked to board members outside of a board meeting. The board also cited that two of Grand Traverse County’s appointed Northern Lakes board members did not vote to rescind an offer to make Blamer the new chief executive officer for the CMH.
Grand Traverse Board Chairman Rob Hentschel stated that he wanted to dispel a couple of things when Tuesday’s meeting started. First, he believed the removal of the two board members, Nicole Miller and Justin Reed, was not due to any misconduct but rather a neglect of duties. He also said this is an ethical question rather than one of loyalty.
Ultimately, the board voted to remove the two CMH board members and Hentschel attempted to fill one of the seats with Dan Lathrop who was a former member of the Northern Lakes board before he stepped down. That attempt was shot down when Hentschel also tried to suspend the board policy of needing to accept applications and form an ad-hoc committee to seek out new candidates to appoint to the Northern Lakes board.
Before they were removed from the Northern Lakes board, both Miller and Reed had the chance to speak.
Reed asked board members to table the discussion. He also told them he reached out to the American Civil Liberties Union because he felt his civil rights had been violated. On Thursday, Reed said he had a scheduled appointment with a local ACLU representative and others from the Detroit area regarding his concerns.
To his understanding, Reed said he was removed because he didn’t vote how the Grand Traverse County board wanted him to vote related to rescinding the offer of full-time CEO to Blamer. Before Tuesday’s meeting, Reed said he had no outreach from the Grand Traverse County board regarding what he had done wrong.
Reed said he is a consumer of services at Northern Lakes and his role on the board is to serve the vulnerable population and consumers of the CMH. He said he doesn’t vote based on political interest but rather on the information he has in front of him and what he feels is right.
“I’m being railroaded by the board of commissioners,” he said.
Wexford County Commissioner and Northern Lakes board member Ben Townsend was at Tuesday’s meeting. He said he was blown away by the action taken by the Grand Traverse County Commissioners. He said it is his belief this is all to get rid of Blamer and have Northern Lakes run the way the Grand Traverse board wants it. It is also his contention they have no evidence that Miller or Reed neglected their duties.
Blamer said she doesn’t want to see Northern Lakes dissolved because it is her belief that to get the most out of the resources, finances and staffing available for mental health services it needs to be pooled. She also said the writing may be on the wall.
“When cracks occur in the foundation, which has happened here, I think counties have to assess where they are at,” she said.
At the upcoming Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority Board of Directors meeting, there is an agenda item to rescind the CEO offer to Blamer.
Wexford County Equalization Director and Administrator Joe Porterfield after viewing Tuesday’s meeting it appears that Grand Traverse County is looking at doing more on its own. He said ideally Wexford County would like to continue with Northern Lakes, but he is not sure what effect Grand Traverse County’s recent action will have on negotiations moving forward.
“I have to proceed how I’m directed by the board and I will do that. I’m not sure what effect (the results of Tuesday’s meeting in Traverse City) will have on that outcome,” he said.
Missaukee County Administrator/Chief Financial Officer Elizabeth Vogel said the six counties that makeup Northern Lakes met on June 27 and it was a great meeting in her opinion. At the end of the meeting, it was decided that Grand Traverse County would draft a memorandum of understanding for all six counties that stated they all agreed the current enabling resolution for the CMH was old and needed to be revisited.
“All six counties left on the same page. Grand Traverse County will write the MOU and all six counties sign it,” she said.
She also said if it will get us to a better agreement and make course corrections, then it would be worth the effort. While she was aware of the recent action taken by the Grand Traverse commissioners, she did not see the meeting. She also said until she hears differently, the plan is to stay the course regarding the MOU.
Although the duration of the agreement between the six counties is perpetual, according to the authority’s enabling resolution, it can be dissolved if any of the member counties pass a resolution to do so by a majority of the board of commissioners. An official notice also must be given from the county commissioners to the state department of community health, according to the authority’s enabling resolution.
Once the resolution to dissolve membership is received by the state department of community health, the authority’s enabling resolution states the date of termination of the authority shall be one year following that notice’s receipt. That is, however, unless the director of community health consents to earlier termination.
In the interim, between notification and official termination, the county seeking to dissolve its membership shall continue participation in the community mental health services program according to the enabling agreement in good faith. Upon the termination of participation by any county, the entire authority will be dissolved on the effective date of termination.
On May 4, Grand Traverse commissioners voted to pursue terminating its relationship with Northern Lakes. If the action proceeds, the authority will cease to exist as an entity and all six counties will have one year to build new mental health systems, including new agreements and legal structures to provide behavioral health services as required by law.
Dissatisfaction with Northern Lakes expressed by Grand Traverse county is mostly connected with services provided to inmates of the Grand Traverse County Jail and the feeling that more services are needed.
If Grand Traverse County or any other county in the CMH opts to leave the authority, all six counties will have to find a new way to provide the mental health services they are responsible for. They can do it alone or they can partner with any other contiguous counties.
