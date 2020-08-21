The results for the recent August Primary were just recently certified, but the focus has already moved to November's General Election.
With the potential for major change at the national, state, and local levels of government, the upcoming General Election on Nov. 3 is the grand finale of a busy the 2020 election cycle during a global pandemic. What follows is a listing of local candidates and races that will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot in the eastern half of Lake County and all of Missaukee, Osceola, and Wexford counties.
Write-in candidates must file a Declaration of Intent form for the November general election by 4 p.m. on Oct. 23.
LAKE COUNTY
Clerk and Register of Deeds
Incumbent Lake County Clerk and Register of Deeds Patti Pacola is seeking re-election while Democrat challenger Lisa Williams also is seeking the office.
Sheriff
Incumbent and Republican candidate Sheriff Rich Martin is seeking re-election for the office while Democrat challenger Dennis Robinson also is seeking the position.
Road Commissioner (partial term ending Dec. 31, 2024)
Republican Joan Runnels is running to fill a partial term as a Lake County Road Commissioner while Democrat Clyde Welford also is seeking the position.
Commissioner District 3
Republican Betty Demyer and Democrat Clifford Demos are seeking a two-year term for the Lake County District 3 commissioner seat.
Cherry Valley Township
Republican Melissa Rees-Herington are both seeking the four-year term for the Cherry Valley clerk.
Dover Township
Republicans Marcella Leusby and Evan Vanderhoof and no party candidate Bob Klein are seeking to fill two, four-year terms for
Ellsworth Township
Democrat Betty Alward and no party candidate Kimberly Rothig-Pendley are both seeking the four-year term for Ellsworth Township treasurer.
Newkirk Township
Republicans Marilyn Gray and Richard Hall and no party candidates Ann Marciniak and Sherry Sheele are all seeking two, four-year terms for Newkirk Township Trustee positions.
Yates Township
Democrat Marilyn Burns and no party candidate Nicolette McClure are seeking the four-year term for Yates Township supervisor.
Democrat Jacqueline Patterson and no party candidate Patricia Williams are seeking the four-year term for Yates Township treasurer.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Board
Steve Anderson, Zach Anderson, Anne Engels, and Nicole Schultz are seeking to fill three, six-year terms on the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education.
Reed City Area Public Schools
Sherry Franklin, Spencer Mund, Nicole Quinn, Nate Vanderhoof, and David Edward Williams are all seeking four, four-year terms on the Reed City Area Public Schools Board of Education.
Village of Luther
No party candidates Connie Holmes, Linda Hoover, Richard Mongar, Giles Naeseth and Felisa Lyn Wert are seeking to fill three, four-year terms on as Village of Luther Trustees.
MISSAUKEE COUNTY
28th Circuit Court
Both non-incumbents Jason Elmore of Cadillac and Michael Hayes of Cadillac are seeking the six-year term to become the new 28th Circuit Court judge, which presides in both Missaukee and Wexford counties.
Houghton Lake Community School Board
Chauncey Halliday, Nan Combs, Mark Souder, and Paula Whittington are seeking to fill three, six-year terms on the Houghton Lake Community School Board of Education.
Lake City Area Schools Board
Brian Kunkel, Edward Pruden, Dale Rainier, Thomas Redman, and Tami Wolverton are seeking to fill three, four-year terms on the Lake City Area Schools Board of Education.
Manton Consolidated Schools Board
Candice Musselman, Mark Powers, Brandie Sigler, Robert Stahl Jr., and Cole Strange are all running for three, six-year terms on the Manton Consolidated Schools Board of Education.
McBain Rural Agricultural Schools Board
Karen Abrahamson, Douglas McLain, Becky Voelker, and Brain Warner are seeking three, four-year terms on the McBain Rural Agricultural Schools Board of Education.
Crawford, Oscoda, Ogemaw and Roscommon Intermediate School District Board
Ian Faulkner, M. Lynda Marek, and Lyn Sperry are looking to fill two six-year terms on the Crawford, Oscoda, Ogemaw and Roscommon Intermediate School District Board of Education.
OSCEOLA COUNTY
Evart City Council
Ralph Carlson, Sean Duffy, and Matthew Hildebrand are all seeking to fill two, four-year terms for trustee on the Evart City Council.
Chris Emerick, John Joyce, and Bob Lancaster all are seeking the two-year term of Evart Mayor.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Board
Steve Anderson, Zach Anderson, Anne Engels, and Nicole Schultz are seeking to fill three, six-year terms on the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education.
Evart Public Schools Board
Bre Grabill, Gerald Nichols, Karen Pylman and Eric Schmidt are all seeking three, six-year terms on the Evart Public Schools Board of Education.
McBain Rural Agricultural Schools Board
Karen Abrahamson, Douglas McLain, Becky Voelker, and Brain Warner are seeking three, four-year terms on the McBain Rural Agricultural Schools Board of Education.
Reed City Area Public Schools Board
Sherry Franklin, Spencer Mund, Nicole Quinn, Nate Vanderhoof, and David Edward Williams are all seeking four, four-year terms on the Reed City Area Public Schools Board of Education.
Hersey Village Council
Kimberly Erickson, Sarah Turner, and Jeffrey Venema are seeking to fill two, four-year terms on the Hersey Village Council.
WEXFORD COUNTY
28th Circuit Court
Both non-incumbents Jason Elmore of Cadillac and Michael Hayes of Cadillac are seeking the six-year term to become the new 28th Circuit Court judge, which presides in both Missaukee and Wexford counties.
Cherry Grove Township
Republican Kari Hanus and no party affiliation candidate Marcy Walston are seeking the four-year term of Cherry Grove Township Treasurer.
Slagle Township
Republicans Amanda Chandler and Jo Ann Klingbeil and no party affiliation candidate Cameron Kern are running for two, four-year terms as Slagle Township trustee.
South Branch Township
Republican candidates Darlene LeVeque and Shari Renwick and Democrat candidate Natasha Roll are seeking to fill two, four year South Branch Township trustee positions.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Board
Steve Anderson, Zach Anderson, Anne Engels, and Nicole Schultz are seeking to fill three, six-year terms on the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education.
Kingsley Area Schools Board
Max Anderson, Heather Bartelmay, Clayton Skrzypczak, and Vivien Sue Snyder are running to fill two, four-year terms on the Kingsley Area Schools Board of Education.
Mike Schueller and Kent Stiner are running to seek a partial term ending on Dec. 31, 2024, on the Kingsley Area Schools Board of Education.
Manton Consolidated Schools Board
Candice Musselman, Mark Powers, Brandie Sigler, Robert Stahl Jr., and Cole Strange are all running for three, six-year terms on the Manton Consolidated Schools Board of Education.
McBain Rural Agricultural Schools Board
Karen Abrahamson, Douglas McLain, Becky Voelker, and Brain Warner are seeking three, four-year terms on the McBain Rural Agricultural Schools Board of Education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.