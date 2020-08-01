The August Primary is Tuesday and there are a lot of contested races to decide.
While there are some national and state elections to decide, an overwhelming majority of the contested races are at the local level. What follows is a rundown of the contested races that will appear on Tuesday's ballots in Lake, Missaukee, Osceola, and Wexford counties.
NATIONAL
4th District Representative in Congress
Two Mount Pleasant Democrats, Anthony Feig, and Jerry Hilliard, are seeking the nomination to face off in November with incumbent John Moolenaar, R-Midland, who is running unopposed to gain his party's nomination in Tuesday's primary. The seat is for two years and will be decided in November.
Michigan's 4th congressional district includes all of Clare, Clinton, Gladwin, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Missaukee, Ogemaw, Osceola, Roscommon, and Wexford counties, as well as the northern portion of Shiawassee county, most of the western portion of Saginaw county, and most of Montcalm county.
STATE
97th District
Democrats Shane Atwell of Au Gres and Celia Young-Wenkel of Pinconning are vying for the party nomination for the 97th District Michigan House seat while incumbent Republican Rep. Jason Wentworth of Clare is running for his party's nomination. It is a two-year term that will be decided in November.
The 97th District includes all of Arenac, Clare and Gladwin counties, and part of Osceola County including Evart, Evart Township, Hersey Township, Highland Township, Marion Township, Middle Branch Township, Orient Township, Osceola Township, Sherman Township and Sylvan Township.
100th District
Incumbent Republican Rep. Scott VanSingel of Grant is vying for his party's nomination for the 100th District against Andrew Sebolt of Hart while Democrat Sandy Clarke of Baldwin is running unopposed in the primary. It is a two-year term that will be decided in November.
The 100th District includes all of Lake, Newaygo, and Oceana counties.
103rd District
Republican incumbent Rep Daire Rendon of Lake City is seeking her party's nomination against Gary Stefanko of Prudenville while Democrat Zach Larson of Grayling is seeking his party's nomination for the 103rd District. It is a two-year term that will be decided in November.
The 103rd District includes all of Crawford, Kalkaska, Missaukee, Ogemaw and Roscommon counties.
LAKE COUNTY
Road Commissioner (full-term)
Heather Braginton, Adam DePew, and Rick Haslock are all seeking the Republican nomination to become a Lake County Road Commissioner. The election will be decided in November.
Road Commissioner (partial term ending Dec. 31, 2024)
Jim Dingman, Gaylen Madison, and Joan Runnels are all running for the Republican nomination to fill a partial term as a Lake County Road Commissioner while William Atkinson, Mike Leatherman, and Clyde Welford are seeking the Democrat nomination for the position.
Sheriff
Incumbent and Republican candidate Sheriff Rich Martin is seeking his party's nomination for the office while Bruce Austin and Dennis Robinson are both seeking the Democrat nomination for sheriff. The election will be decided in November.
Treasurer
Both Kellie Allen and Erin Jaehnig are seeking the Republican nomination for the office of Lake County Treasurer. The election will be decided in November.
MISSAUKEE COUNTY
Prosecutor
Incumbent David Den Houten of Lake City and challenger Cameron Harwell of Manton are seeking the Republican nomination for the Missaukee County Prosecutor's position. The position is for four years and will be decided in November.
Sheriff
Both incumbent Wil Yancer of Lake City and challenger Ed Nettle of Merritt are seeking the Republican nomination for the Missaukee County Sheriff's position. The position is for four years and will be decided in November.
Bloomfield Township
Republican candidates Tim Bridson and Justin Stauffer are seeking their party's nomination to become the township supervisor. The election for the four-year term will be decided in November.
Caldwell Township
Republican candidates Gordon Brown, Paul Helsel Jr., and James Maxwell are seeking to fill two of their party's nomination for township trustee. The election for the two four year terms will be decided in November.
Clam Union Township
Republican candidates Mark DeZeeuw, Bob Ebels, and Judy Jenema are seeking to fill two of their party's nomination for township trustee. The election for the two four year terms will be decided in November.
Forest Township
Republican candidates Laura Jones and Paul Wetzel are seeking their party's nomination for township constable. The election for the four-year term position will be decided in November.
Lake Township
Republican candidates Carol Bradley, Kate Cobb, and Ben Wolford are seeking to fill two of their party's nomination for township trustee. The election for the two four year terms will be decided in November.
OSCEOLA COUNTY
Sheriff
Both incumbent Ed Williams of Marion and challenger Mark Cool of LeRoy are seeking the Republican nomination for the Osceola County Sheriff's position. The winner will move on to General Election in November.
Lincoln Township
Republican candidates Mark Brock and Gregory Gydesen are seeking the party's nomination for township supervisor. The winner will move on to General Election in November.
Middle Branch Township
Republican candidates Ronald Austin, Sarah Blackledge, and Bruce Tower are seeking to fill two of their party's nominations for township trustee. The winners will move on to General Election in November.
Rose Lake Township
Republican candidates Roy Kissinger and Tammy Stoner are seeking the party's nomination for township supervisor. The winner will move on to General Election in November.
Republican candidates Karrie Maes, Vicky Schaefer, and Gale Wanstead are seeking the party's nomination for clerk. The winner will move on to General Election in November.
Republican candidates Kevin Draper, Carole Edstrom, Jay Moyer, and Gary Wall are seeking to fill two of their party's nominations for township trustee. The winners will move on to General Election in November.
WEXFORD COUNTY
Antioch Township
Republican candidates Joseph Gardner, Randy Lycka, and Barbara Barnes are seeking to fill two of their party's nominations for township trustee. The winners will move on to General Election in November.
Boon Township
Republican candidates Matthew Beattie and Carl Reiter seeking the party's nomination for township supervisor. The winner will move on to General Election in November.
Cedar Creek Township
Republican candidates Jack Dontje and Justin Larry Paquette are seeking the party's nomination for township supervisor. The winner will move on to General Election in November.
Republican candidates Elizabeth Edwards and Jody Kanaziz are seeking the party's nomination for clerk. The winner will move on to General Election in November.
Republican candidates John Fuscone and Mary Hallett are seeking the party's nomination for treasurer. The winner will move on to General Election in November.
Greenwood Township
Republican candidates Joann Cerka and Jolene Kukuk are seeking the party's nomination for treasurer. The winner will move on to General Election in November.
Haring Township
Republican candidates Paula Dewey, Theron Parker, and Erik Olson are seeking the party's nomination for clerk. The winner will move on to General Election in November.
Slagle Township
Republican candidates Thomas Mannor and Phil Wendel are seeking the party's nomination for township supervisor. The winner will move on to General Election in November.
South Branch Township
Republican candidates Michael Reilly and Lori Goodrich are seeking the party's nomination for township supervisor. The winner will move on to General Election in November.
Republican candidates Darlene LeVeque and Shari Renwick and Democrat candidate Natasha Roll are seeking to fill two township trustee positions. The winners will move on to General Election in November.
Springville Township
Republican candidates Jessica Boonstra and Ryan Wayne Squier are seeking the party's nomination for township supervisor. The winner will move on to General Election in November.
Wexford Township
Republican candidates Richelle Szegda and David Fox are seeking the party's nomination for treasurer. The winner will move on to General Election in November.
