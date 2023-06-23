For Jerry Lindquist, the dry conditions farmers are dealing with are getting pretty serious and if there aren’t significant rains soon, it could have multiple impacts.
Lindquist knows what he is talking about, too.
He was a farmer, a former Michigan State University Extension agriculture agent and later became the Osceola County MSU Extension director. He finished his career as the field crop and statewide grazing educator for MSU Extension. Now retired, Lindquist has taken on another role. He is a member of the Michigan Forage Council Board and is the board’s secretary.
The Michigan Forage Council is a non-profit 501c(3) volunteer organization that is recognized by the State of Michigan as the official commodity group for forage-based agriculture. The council participates in educational and policy-setting initiatives from the Michigan legislature, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, Michigan Farm Bureau, MSU Extension, and MSU forage research programs.
The council also is an affiliate member of the American Forage and Grassland Council, which performs similar functions on a national level, and the National Alfalfa and Forage Alliance. which focuses on promoting forage industry interests in Washington D.C. The council also represents Michigan within the National Grazing Lands Coalition.
So when Lindquist said things are getting serious, you should listen.
“We had good moisture in the spring, in April, in the ground, but then a very warm May with little rainfall. Now, there has been hardly any rainfall in June with at least normal heat drying things out,” Lindquist said.
When it comes to forage crops, there are things like wheat and oats, but corn and hay are the two big ones used by farmers.
Because things were dry, Lindquist said the corn crop was planted at the right time, which allowed it to get off to a decent start. While the start was good, Lindquist said germination wasn’t and that has led to many corn fields only having 70 to 80% of the seeds planted germinated.
With the continued heat and no rain, Lindquist said growth is going stagnant. Things are bad, but there is still a chance that they could rebound, but that window for a rebound gets smaller by the day and week it stays dry.
“We could still get bailed out with a decent rain for the corn and that might get us to a slightly below average yield, but we could be looking at 60 to 80% yield,” he said. “If we don’t get rain soon, it could turn worse. Some of the yields have already been hurt.”
With hay, Lindquist said the biggest yield in the various cuttings is always the first cutting. He also said that first cutting typically results in about 60% of the total hay yield for the year. This year, however, Lindquist the first cutting was half of what it normally is and additional rain won’t help to make that up.
While the first cutting can’t be improved, Lindquist said if more rain doesn’t can fall in significant amounts, there may not be much of a third cutting. He also said the hay yields will be impacted dramatically if there is no rain soon.
Lindquist said corn and hay are the two forage crops locally, the wheat crop also is being impacted. With the crop typically forming its grain head in June it is likely going to be dramatically hurt. He also said the wheat crop already is looking to be shorter than normal.
As for the oat crops, Lindquist said if there isn’t rain soon it will be a total loss. When it comes to wheat and oat crops, Lindquist said there are fewer planted acres when compared to corn and hay.
With the dry conditions, farmers will likely need to utilize crops from other locations, but that also will be dependent on the weather. He said Brazil is a world supplier of soybeans and they are approaching harvest, which should help.
With the dry weather across the Midwest and up into Canada, Lindquist said grain crops are going to be lower yielding in 2023, but there has been a silver lining. Lindquist said there were 3.5 million more acres of corn planted this year. That also should help, but again Lindquist said if the dry conditions persist, it may not be as beneficial.
“Feed prices will impact dairy herds, but the big impact currently will be on the beef herd,” he said.
With their fields browning up and the need to use their hay already to feed the herd, Lindquist said they are starting to ship the animals to market early. In the short term, Lindquist said that will help lower beef prices, but a year from now, it will have the opposite impact. Beef prices will be higher.
He said while beef prices might fall now in the short term, in the long term, there will not be enough animals, which will drive the price of beef up.
“This is all dependent on the rain. it is never all or nothing. In a drought, you are more sensitive to hearing about rain,” he said. “Everyone is so in tune with the weather and everyone wants to see it rain. We need substantial rain, one to two inches, and it needs to be widespread across the state.”
