HARRIETTA — Saturday was a picture-perfect July day in Northern Michigan.
The weather was ideal, the sun was shining and your choice for a wide range of activities was at your fingertips. But for 25 dedicated firefighters, it was an opportunity to hone their skills so when called upon, they would be ready to spring into action.
This was a team effort as five different area fire departments joined in what is called a control burn and of the 25 firefighters present, eight had recently graduated in May from the Wexford/Missaukee Fire Academy.
Three women, all from the same family, joined in to learn together and support one another as the 124-year-old home was being used as a learning experience before the house would ultimately be burned to the ground later in the day and ultimately hauled away.
“Myself, my wife and my two daughters are all in the fire department,” said Chuck Moss, Captain of the Colfax-Greenwood Fire Department out of Manton. “We love what we do and we love serving the community.”
Anthony Wolff, Fire Marshal of Cadillac’s Fire Department was on hand to provide added instruction and expertise because many fire departments in the area have a combination of volunteer and part-time firefighters.
“This is a multi-jurisdictional effort this morning and when they reached out for our help, we were happy to participate,” Wolff said. “We are trying different techniques and learning from one another.”
Although the house had been vacant for the past 15 years, firefighters on hand had the benefit of using the controlled environment to understand burn patterns, reading smoke and studying wind direction.
Smoke color is just one of the factors testing firefighters so they can better understand what stage of burning is taking place or where the fire is burning within the building. Virtually all solid materials emit white smoke when first heated, but as the materials start to dry out the smoke changes color.
“This is such a great learning experience because many new construction homes go up quickly,” Moss said. “Smoke is fuel and when we see dark brown smoke, we know the fire is already structural, where black smoke indicates toxins. But the placement of the smoke is also a major concern, particularly when opening doors.”
Watching the first of what would be four separate control burns so each team could see first-hand how the fire was behaving inside the house when areas were intentionally being set on fire. Moss explained the importance of closing your bedroom door at night.
“The saying is ‘close before you dose’ because it is safer for you and our crews when a room doesn’t have oxygen,” said Moss. “... It is invaluable for these guys to learn this today.”
As is the case with many calls for fire departments, the setting for this burn was in a rural location despite being in the heart of the Village of Harrietta where these firefighters had to truck the water used to put the fires out. Two separate fire trucks served as water sources where two holding tanks each containing approximately 1,100 gallons were used as each team completed their training exercise.
As the learning process continued for the 25 firefighters on hand, one technological advancement proved invaluable. A TIC, or thermal imaging camera, was being directed at the exterior walls of the house where temperature readings were being taken to protect the firefighters. At one point the reading on the TIC exceeded 700 degrees on an exterior wall, indicating inside the house was as hot as 1,000 degrees.
“This device has saved a lot of firefighters lives,” Fire Chief Alan Devereaux said.
“It takes a certain kind of person to serve the community and choose to be a firefighter,” Devereaux added.
As more than a dozen residents came out to see what was going on, firefighters reassured the community there was no danger to their families and property. But there was one person on hand who had a special connection to the home being intentionally set on fire.
Leo Porter, 93, watched the house he remembers as his grandmother’s home. The house was the site of many holiday gatherings and special times Porter said.
“I used to stay here when my parents went to Cadillac,” Porter said. “I remember as a kid helping roof this house and later a school teacher rented this home.
“My family including my sister and kids toured the house yesterday in anticipation of today’s events,” Porter said.
Two village board representatives were also on hand including Keith Broughton, the President of the Village of Harrietta and owner of the property the house sat on and Carol Haase, retired Secretary/Treasurer of the Slagle-Harrietta Fire Department board.
“I give this fire chief a lot of credit and Alan is wonderful asset to our community,” said Haase.
Of the many advantages the five certified instructors who were on hand Saturday morning, testing the functionality of each firefighter’s equipment including oxygen tanks and PPE were near the top of their concern. In addition, firefighters are trained to include double redundancy protocols and by having departments from across Wexford County, the communities they serve are better protected by this experience.
“Normally we show up and spray water, but today’s training gives us an opportunity to learn fire behavior and since we don’t get to do interior attacks, this gives us an invaluable learning experience,” said Pat Kochanny, Safety Officer for Slagle-Harrietta Fire Department.
Finally after the four controlled burns were completed, the final step was to let the house burn to the ground.
