CADILLAC — Nobody had applied for Cadillac's new social district as of Thursday of last week, city officials told the Cadillac News.
Social districts are allowed under a new state law that's intended to help bars and restaurants stay afloat while keeping their patrons six feet apart.
Cadillac opted-in to the new law, creating a zone downtown where people will be allowed to purchase cocktails and carry the drinks around outside, so long as they're following certain rules.
One of the rules is that the beverage has to be in a cup with both the name of the social district and the business that they got the drink from.
For businesses, participating in the social district means getting permission from the city and the state liquor commission as well as ordering the cups that patrons will use.
But nobody in Cadillac has applied yet.
City Manager Marcus Peccia told the Cadillac News he wasn't sure why—possibly it's because summer has drawn to a close and there are only a few weeks of warm weather left.
That's part of it, according to Hermann Suhs, owner and chef at Hermann's European Cafe on Mitchell Street, which is within the downtown social district.
Suhs has decided not to participate in the social district this year.
"By the time this gets going, it's a $250 application fee," Suhs told the newspaper. "I have to get special glasses. This will take me two to three weeks to set up, and by that time it's too cold to do anything."
Outdoor heaters are a possibility, though the business would have to get special permission from the city manager.
But for Suhs, there's a bigger issue than the weather.
It's insurance.
"The insurance company is a very gray area, and I don't want to step into it," Suhs said.
He left open the possibility of participating in the social district next year, so long as he can get some clarity on insurance.
The social district concept created by House Bill 5781 became effective as Public Act 124 on July 1, 2020. But there's a limited timeframe during which businesses could participate in local social districts; the law says the provisions don't apply after Dec. 31, 2024.
If businesses join Cadillac's social district, both businesses and patrons will have to follow certain rules.
For example, if you're going to drink in the social district, you'll have to buy the drink from a participating business; you can't bring your drink from home. You'll have to be using the social-district cup provided by the business.
Those cups are limited in size (no more than 16 ounces) and material (they can't be made out of glass). You can't take it into the street, other than at the crosswalk. You can't take it into other businesses downtown. Parking lots are also off-limits, unless "separately authorized by the city manager."
The rules also place limits on lighting, sound equipment, heaters and outdoor cooking. Smoking isn't allowed. The social district closes at midnight. There are also restrictions on where tables and chairs can be placed; cheifly, they're supposed to be out-of-the-way.
