CADILLAC — Swimming in algae is not exactly an enticing prospect.
And it's not just the slimy "ick" factor. Some cyanobacteria, which is also known as blue-green algae, can have a toxin that can make you or your pets sick if you ingest it.
Blue-green algal blooms have been a problem on Lake Cadillac in recent years. And while there haven't been any reports of the blooms being toxic, not all blooms are tested.
That was the case on Lake Cadillac this summer. There was an algal bloom, but wind quickly broke up the bloom and cooler temperatures kept the algae mostly at bay this year, according to Wexford County Drain Commissioner Mike Solomon.
The bloom that did crop up on Lake Cadillac was not tested for cyanotoxin because it broke up before it could be tested, according to Aaron Parker, an aquatic biologist with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
It's rare for reports of cyanobacteria blooms in the area to reach Parker's desk.
In the Cadillac coverage area, Parker has received reports of cyanobacteria blooms in Lake Cadillac but not in any other Wexford County lake. His program has not received confirmed reports of cyanobacteria blooms in Lake or Missaukee counties; there was a confirmed bloom in a private pond in Osceola County this year.
Lake Mitchell has not historically had much of an algae problem; neither do Lake Meauwataka or Billings Lake, Solomon said.
Cadillac city leaders say they are pleased about Lake Cadillac's lake quality in the past two years.
"The frequency of the blooms are dramatically reduced from just a few years ago and the timing of the blooms are later in the season, typically after Labor Day," said Todd Keway, who works in human resources for the city and tracks lake issues. "This is no reason for complacency however and the city moved forward this fall with a watershed study that involves the sampling and testing of water entering storm drains at key locations."
For the past two years, Jennifer Jermalowicz-Jones, owner of Restorative Lake Sciences, has been working on lake management in Cadillac. She evaluates and treats the lake, including managing for aquatic plant problems (natives and invasives are in good balances, she said). Her company is in the process of preparing an annual report for Lake Cadillac, she said.
"We did recommend to the city to have stormwater monitored and improvements made," Jermalowicz-Jones told the Cadillac News. "We are awaiting their response."
Stormwater monitoring will be important in figuring out the cause of the algal blooms because phosphorous fuels blooms.
"Management measures to reduce the occurrence of blooms focus on reducing the amount of phosphorus that gets into the water, since obviously we can’t do anything about weather," explained Greg Goudy, who works in the water resources division of EGLE in the Cadillac office. "Common sources of phosphorus along lakes and rivers, or on the land draining to them, are fertilizers, septic systems, animal waste (pets, livestock, manure), and stormwater runoff."
Restorative Lake Sciences has previously suggested animal waste (goose poop in particular, which also can cause high levels of e. coli in the water) could be contributing to lake quality problems.
Often, riparian managers point to the shoreline as a way to discourage goose activity. Natural shorelines, instead of manicured lawns right to the waters edge, are one way to keep the geese away. Geese will avoid places where predators might be heading.
That doesn't mean the shoreline has to look like the wilderness.
Erick Elgin, a limnologist (somebody who studies inland freshwater bodies) and water resourced educator with Michigan State University Extension, told the Cadillac News that there are lots of ways to make waterfront property less appealing to geese. Some people might choose to mow right up to the water's edge but keep a few clumps of trees or plants, big enough to make geese wonder if the predator is lurking behind the leaves, preparing to ambush them. Others might choose to plant gardens near the waters' edge, Elgin sad.
Goudy said watershed management plans can help communities manage their lakes and rivers.
"One of the best ways for local communities to identify and prioritize sources of phosphorus, as well as determine what (best management plans) would be most appropriate, is to develop and implement a watershed management plan (WMP)," Goudy wrote in an email.
"The Muskegon River WMP covers much of Missaukee County, Osceola County, and southeastern Wexford County. However, the Muskegon River has a very large watershed so the recommendations and actions identified in that WMP are fairly broad," Goudy said. "The local area could benefit by developing WMPs specific to this area in order to identify local sources of phosphorus that could be addressed."
Southern Lake County is covered by the Pere Marquette River WMP, Goudy said. There is also a new WMP draft for the Little Manistee River, but it's under review.
