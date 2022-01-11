The North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area is the regional hub for invasive species management in a six county region of northern Michigan, encompassing Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties. NCCISMA has three year-round paid staff, and a seasonal crew of two to eight each summer.
NCCISMA’s staff accomplish a lot in any given year, but they do not achieve what they do on their own. As their name implies, a CISMA is a Cooperative, and many active partners collaborate to make up NCCISMA. Notable contributors to NCCISMA include the area’s conservation districts, each of which has a representative on the steering committee that guides NCCISMA’s course. NCCISMA’s strategy for addressing invasive species in the region involves inventory, control and outreach.
Having a complete inventory of high priority species in the region is critical for prioritizing control plans. Completing this inventory includes formal surveys performed by NCCISMA staff. In 2021, NCCISMA surveyed 43 linear miles of recreational trails for invasive species, and searched six lakes for European frogbit, a statewide watch list species.
In addition to these formal surveys, partners and citizen scientists contribute to the invasive species inventory for the region by using a free smartphone app from the Midwest Invasive Species Information Network. Using this app, data inputs by the public go into the same place that all of NCCISMA’s inventory data is stored.
NCCISMA prioritizes control on winnable battles, focusing on high priority invasive species, that is, species that are still not widespread in the region. The high priority species in this region include Phragmites, knotweed, buckthorn, garlic mustard, Oriental bittersweet, wild parsnip, tree-of-heaven, and bristly locust. While these species are not generally abundant, NCCISMA does not have the resources to address all the populations of these species over the entire region.
When planning control efforts, the following criteria are considered: property owner willingness to pay or provide retreatments, proximity to high value natural habitats and public visibility and related inquiries about an infestation. In 2021, over the full six county coverage area, 662 acres of invasive species control work was achieved by NCCISMA.
Restoration of native habitats is an important aspect of control. Depending on what plants are growing nearby, removing a particular invasive species from an area may just leave open ground for another invasive to come in. In determining the need for restoration planting, NCCISMA considers the following: environmental/economic value of the habitat, proximity to either native or invasive species seed sources, observations of volunteer species sprouting following treatment and visibility of the location, considering particularly whether it can serve as a showplace for the work of NCCISMA.
In 2021, NCCISMA seeded areas adjacent to the White Pine Trail with native grass seed. This effort provides a good illustration of the cooperative nature of NCCISMA. The regional wildlife biologist from the Cadillac office of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources aided NCCISMA in finding the ideal collection site for the grass seed.
The seed was collected with the help of NCCISMA partners and friends, including representatives from the Wexford and Osceola-Lake Conservation Districts, and the Cadillac Area Land Conservancy, among others. The Agricultural Technology students from the Missaukee-Wexford Intermediate School District Career Tech Center helped with cleaning the seeds once collected. NCCISMA staff and volunteers then spread the seed along the trail.
Though a good deal of efforts were made to control invasive species already in the area, it is well known that the most effective and cost-efficient way to manage invasive species is by prevention. Prevention is achieved through education and outreach. NCCISMA hosted and participated in a variety of outreach in 2021. Much of this outreach was directed at elementary school children. NCCISMA partnered with the Missaukee Conservation District on several of their outreach initiatives, including campground outreach with activities for children and helping out at their conservation-themed day camp. Another outreach for children was funded by Cargill Corporation in Hersey. This involved gifting area classrooms and school libraries with an invasive species themed children’s book and visiting the classrooms to read to the children. NCCISMA reached 676 school children with this outreach in 2021.
Besides outreach aimed at youth, NCCISMA produced several educational videos in 2021, which can be viewed on YouTube by searching for NCCISMA on the site. Each of these videos is only about two minutes long, but they are packed with information. Videos produced in 2021 include two that give practical instruction on invasive species control, one for Oriental bittersweet and another for Japanese knotweed. A third video outlines guidelines for keeping safe while handling herbicides.
Work has also begun on videos to address gypsy moth, hemlock woolly adelgid, autumn olive, wild parsnip and buckthorn. Subscribe to NCCISMA’s YouTube channel to be notified when new videos are released.
Vicki Sawicki is the North Country CISMA Program Coordinator. For more information on invasive species, visit NorthCountryInvasives.org, or contact Vicki by phone at (231) 429-5072, by email at vicki.sawicki@macd.org or stop by NCCISMA’s office at the Wexford County Courthouse.
