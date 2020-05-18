Copemish man arrested for possession of Suboxone, open intoxicants in vehicle

MANISTEE — A 34-year-old Copemish man was arrested by troopers from the Michigan State Police recently after he was found to have open containers of alcohol and possessed drugs.
At 8:20 p.m. on May 5, a trooper from the Cadillac MSP Post stopped a vehicle on Dzuibanek Road Near Kurick Road in Springdale Township in Manistee County. The driver, later to be identified as Adam Lipponen-Wilson, had a warrant for his arrest for failure to appear for a case involving a charge of operating while license suspended.
During the traffic stop, the trooper smelled the slight odor of intoxicants coming from Lipponen-Wilson and a consent search revealed an open bottle of liquor inside the vehicle, according to a press release from the post. Lipponen-Wilson was administered sobriety tests and passed, but the trooper recovered Suboxone while searching Lipponen-Wilson, according to the release. He did not have a prescription for Suboxone.
Lipponen-Wilson was lodged in the Manistee County Jail and arraigned in 85th District Court in Manistee on charges of possession of Suboxone and open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.