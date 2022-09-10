CADILLAC — A 56-year-old Copemish man faced a single charge of drunken driving and a potentially lengthy sentence during his arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
James Harlan Russell III was charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated for his connection with an incident on July 22 in Mesick. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the primary offense.
If convicted, Russell III faces up to a possible life sentence.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Russell III is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $50,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Sept. 13.
CADILLAC — A Cadillac woman faced a single drug dealing-related offense during her recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Kenda Rae Medina, 54, was charged with delivery or manufacture of Buprenorphine/Suboxone second or subsequent offense for her connection with an incident on June 28 in Cadillac. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the sentence by twice the maximum.
If convicted, Medina faces up to 28 years in prison and/or up to $40,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Medina is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $25,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Sept. 13.
LEROY — Live music, tasty barbecue and a chance to support the Pine River band will all be part of an event Saturday.
From 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the LeRoy Ballfields the BBQ, Bands and Buck$ event is scheduled in support of the Pine River High School Band program. The event will include a pig roast, live music, a cornhole tournament, with cash prizes for the winning team, and kids’ games.
Tickets to attend are $15 and it includes dinner. Registration for the cornhole tournament will be on site of the event and tickets also will be sold at the event.
LeRoy Ballfields are adjacent to the Pine River Area Elementary School, located at 408 W. Gilbert St. in LeRoy.
