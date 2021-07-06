CADILLAC — A 55-year-old Copemish man faced a potential life sentence during his arraignment on a methamphetamine-related offense in 84th District Court.
James Harlan Russell was charged with possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on June 29 in Springville Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the maximum penalty to a potential life sentence due to the original charge being punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Russell is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $5,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on July 6.
