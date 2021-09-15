CADILLAC — A 30-year-old Copemish man faced a potential life sentence on weapons and domestic violence offenses during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Anthony Christopher Martin entered a not guilty plea to possession of a firearm by a felon, domestic violence third offense and malicious destruction of personal property less than $200 for his connection with an incident on Aug. 2 in Springville Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added, which enhances the maximum sentence to up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by five years or more.
If convicted, Martin faces up to life in prison on both the firearms and domestic violence offenses.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Martin is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $100,000 cash or surety bond was changed by the court to a personal recognizance bond with all previously ordered conditions.
