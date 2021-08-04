CADILLAC — A 30-year-old Copemish man faced weapons, domestic violence and one other offense during his arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Anthony Christopher Martin was charged with possession of firearms by a felon, domestic violence third offense and malicious destruction of personal property less than $200 for his connection with an incident on Aug. 2 in Springville Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which can enhance the punishment to a possible life sentence if the primary offense has incarceration of five years or more.
If convicted, Martin faces up to life in prison.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Martin is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $100,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Aug. 10.
