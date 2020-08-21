ONEKAMA — A 37-year-old Copemish woman was charged with one methamphetamine-related offense recently in Manistee County's 85th District Court after her connection to a July incident in Onekama.
Amanda Lee Miehlke was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on July 3 in Onekama. If convicted, Miehlke faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines and fees.
The charge in question is an accusation. Miehlke is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 5 p.m. on July 3, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Post observed a woman exhibiting unusual behavior and erratic movements in a local Onekama business parking lot. The woman, later identified as Miehlke, then entered a vehicle and drove away, according to police.
Troopers followed the vehicle and after it made several erratic movements, a traffic stop was initiated. After the stop, Miehlke gave consent to search her vehicle and during the search several items were found including burnt spoons, used syringes, and a substance believed to be methamphetamine, police said.
The substance was sent to the MSP Crime Lab and tested positive for methamphetamine, according to police. A warrant for Miehlke's arrest was authorized on July 31 and she was arraigned on Aug. 19.
A $5,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court.
