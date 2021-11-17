CADILLAC — A 37-year-old Copemish woman faced a single fraud-related offense during her recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Shana Marie Schilling was charged with one count of fraud — failure to inform $500 or more for her connection with an incident on or between the dates of Dec. 10, 2018, and April 23, 2020, in Springville Township. Court records indicate the charge stems from changes in circumstances or those of other persons receiving relief through the same application, which would decrease the need for relief to the department of human services.
If convicted, Schilling faces up to four years in prison and/or $5,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Schilling is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $250 bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Nov. 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.