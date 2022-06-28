Copemish woman dies from injuries after Sunday crash

MANISTEE — A 32-year-old Copemish woman died from her injuries after she was in a crash Sunday in Manistee County.
On Tuesday, the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post released the information that Amber Leigh Roussain died as a result of her injuries sustain from a crash on Sunday.
Troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post responded to the single-vehicle crash at 5:55 p.m. Sunday on Faylor Road in Manistee County’s Cleon Township, according to a release by police. The initial investigation indicated a Ford Crown Victoria driven by Roussain was traveling east on Faylor Road near Marilla Road when police said the vehicle left the roadway to the right, struck a mailbox and a tree and then overturned.
Police said Roussain was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City in critical condition where she later died from her injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation and police said alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash.
