REED CITY — Exceptionally dry and hot conditions during the early summer months took a toll on some farmers, particularly those who pasture their livestock.
Osceola County farmer Jerry Lindquist, who also serves as secretary on the Michigan Forage Council, said pasture grasses this year largely dried up in May and June.
For many beef farmers in the area, not having access to pasture grasses to feed their livestock meant they had to fall back on hay supplies normally reserved for the winter months. As a result of this, in the coming months, many will be forced to buy additional hay to get them through the winter.
While beef prices are good right now, Lindquist said the increase in costs from having to buy hay could offset any profits farmers might make.
Some farmers also might have to reduce their beef cattle herds (sell some cattle) in preparation for the winter months. Lindquist, who is a beef cattle farmer himself, recently made the decision to reduce his herd by 20%.
Hay also was hurt by the early-summer drought. The first cutting of the year, which is typically the largest, saw yields 20-40% lower than during a typical first cutting, Lindquist said. The second cutting also was hurt by the drought, although the impact wasn’t as substantial due to the size difference between the first and second cutting. That’s also the case for the third cutting, which is coming up right about now, Lindquist said.
In addition to hay and pasture, Christmas trees were another crop hurt by dry conditions.
Lindquist said tree growers in the area reported losing between 10 and 40% of the seedlings they planted this year when conditions were especially dry in May and June.
While this won’t cause an immediate impact on Christmas tree prices, Lindquist said when this generation matures 10 to 12 years from now, it may, although that also depends on how widespread the damage was. As long as Christmas tree plantations in other parts of the state and country did well this year, the regional shortages might be absorbed by the larger market.
Other crops that were hurt by the drought included oats and wheat, although the economic impact of these crops on northern Michigan farms isn’t as significant as hay.
The good news for farmers in this area is that the other big feed crop — corn — has been revitalized thanks to recent rains.
“Corn looks really good,” said Missaukee County Farm Bureau President Jodi DeHate.
DeHate said when corn is just getting started, it doesn’t require much in the way of moisture, and does well in heat. With this season being so dry and hot early on, crops such as hay suffered while corn was able to wait it out until rain finally fell. Now that rain has arrived, DeHate said corn is looking as strong as it normally does.
Some fields had bare spots where the crop didn’t grow as well, but DeHate said yields should be about normal this year come harvest time.
The resiliency of corn is thanks in large part to improvements made in the crop by breeders in the last 10 to 15 years, Lindquist said.
Assuming that rain continues to fall as steadily as it has been the last several weeks, Lindquist said the only thing that could potentially hurt the corn harvest is an early killing frost at the beginning of September.
Judging from the last couple of years, however, Lindquist said the opposite is just as likely to happen — that the killing frost will come late.
A decent corn harvest is good news for dairy farmers, who rely on the crop to feed their cattle. Lindquist said dairy farmers have benefited from very good corn harvests during the last couple of years, which lessened the impact of this year’s weaker hay harvest.
One of the other big crops in the area — potatoes — also fared well amid the drought.
Lindquist said potato farmers typically irrigate their fields anyway, and don’t have to rely as much on natural rainfall. Potatoes are a high-value, lower-acreage crop that farmers tend to invest a lot of money into maintaining. In addition, potatoes grow best in sandy soils, and since sandy soils don’t retain water very well, irrigation is essential.
While there aren’t many fruit growers in this part of the state, DeHate said there are a handful of strawberry and blueberry farms. She said the drought probably didn’t hurt these farms too much, as irrigation is standard practice, particularly for strawberries; DeHate said water is used to prevent damage to strawberries in the event of an early killing frost.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.