MCBAIN — Cornerstone Coffee in downtown McBain found a way to grow over the past few months by expanding their drive-through menu and offering a delivery option, and now they are looking forward to more possibilities — particularly creating an outdoor space to bring the community together.
“(Delivery) has slowed down a little bit now that people are getting out and about more, but we still offer that as an option,‘ said owner DaNay Tossey. “The paninis are going awesome. People love them, and we’ve got a whole new set of regular customers because of those.‘ However, Tossey said that her focus for the future is going to be creating a space for the community to come together. She has already taken steps toward this goal by purchasing the lot next to her McBain coffee shop.
“This has been something that has been on the back burner for a long time, but we’re going to be finalizing it within the next couple weeks,‘ Tossey said. “We bought the lot next to us and we’re working on it. We should have that finalized soon. We’re going to have some more outdoor seating, and we would love to turn that into just an extension of our coffee shop.‘
As for this summer, the lot will only have seating, according to Tossey. But, she is hoping to add much more starting next year. “This summer for sure it will just look like some tables and chairs. But in the future we hope for it to be more of a pretty garden space and hopefully some greenhouse-type sheds where people can come and gather in smaller groups,‘ Tossey said. “I hope to have a pavilion eventually where people could rent the space, or have special events, or maybe little concerts. I feel like McBain doesn’t have a space like that.‘
Facilitating togetherness is part of what Cornerstone is all about, according to Tossey. “My intentions were never to be this huge place where we’re franchised and that kind of thing. I just want to do what we do really well, and just cultivate these relationships — not like surface stuff either, and I feel like people need a place to do that,‘ Tossey said. “Creating that space where people feel comfortable to do that together is like exactly what we want to do.‘
“It starts with really treating people well, and if it’s over really good coffee I think that makes it easier,‘ Tossey said. “It’s always been about way more than just coffee.‘
