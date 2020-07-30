Coronavirus testing changes could be coming to the area

CADILLAC — People who need to get tested for SARS-COV-2 at Munson Hospital in Cadillac could be seeing their test results sooner.
As it is now, tests have to be sent to Traverse City, said Casey Kandow, vice president of ancillary services for Munson Healthcare. Kandow oversees Munson laboratories.
"The ability to test within our system capacity is about 500 tests per day, just based on our instrumentation throughput, but because of reagent limitations, our actual in house testing is less than 100 a day," Kandow said. Supply chain issues mean reagents continue to be in short supply.
Munson patients in Cadillac currently can get tested at the hospital but their tests are sent to Traverse City for processing (though other facilities in Cadillac outside the Munson system can also provide testing).
"They don't turn anybody down that has a valid order ... but it does get shipped to Traverse City or to one of our partners," Kandow said.
That means it takes Cadillac hospital patients a little bit more time to get their results than it would a patient at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
But Cadillac Hospital could soon be getting the equipment needed to process the tests on-site.
"We are anticipating having testing available in Cadillac in the next few weeks as we're expanding our platform," Kandow said.
That'll mean faster turn-around times for hospital patients in Cadillac.
However, due to limited supplies, the hospital will continue to prioritize certain patients, such as those who are so sick with COVID-19 symptoms that they need to be hospitalized or patients who will undergo general anesthesia and long-term care patients.
It's not clear how much of the region's COVID-19 testing is borne by Munson Healthcare. At about 100 tests a day, that's about half of the tests that were performed for residents in Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties on Tuesday, July 28 (209). But Munson Healthcare serves patients outside of the four counties, and not all residents of the four counties used Munson.
Testing capacity could expand again this fall if the FDA approves a new kind of test.
If approved, just one test could check for the novel coronavirus, the flu and RSV, a respiratory virus that sickens children.
If the FDA gives an emergency approval of the test this fall, it will come just in time.
"Demand is going to continue to increase" as schools and colleges re-open, Kandow noted.
There were no new COVID-19 cases locally on Wednesday. Wexford County remained at 52 cases, Missaukee at 26, Lake at 15 and Osceola at 59. Not all of the cases are active; Wexford County has had 16 recoveries and four deaths. Missaukee County has had 18 recoveries and one death. Lake County has had six recoveries and zero deaths. Osceola County has had 23 recoveries and zero deaths.
Statewide, there have been 80,172 cases, 57,502 recoveries and 6,172 deaths.
