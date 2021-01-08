CADILLAC — It appears the era of brick-and-mortar video rental stores has come to an end in Cadillac.
The two remaining dedicated video rental stores in Cadillac will be closing their doors following the announced corporate liquidation of Family Video on Tuesday.
"We have enjoyed being part of our employees' and customers' lives and communities for the last 42 years," reads a press release issued by Keith Hoogland, president of Highland Ventures LTD, the company that owns the Family Video franchise.
"What began as a handful of 500 square foot video rental locations, grew to 800 locations with up to 7,000 square feet of video rental and retail. Surviving 10 years longer than the big (three), Blockbuster, Movie Gallery and Hollywood Video, we were among the few that started with Beta, moved on to VHS and remained a part of the DVD and Blu-Ray era ... Today, I have to make the difficult announcement that we are closing all Family Video locations. The impact of COVID-19, not only in foot traffic but also in the lack of movie releases, pushed us to the end of an era."
Sydney Spangler, store manager of the Family Video location on the south end of Cadillac, said the combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and the growing popularity of streaming video services such as Netflix sounded the death knell for the company.
"It's really sad," said Spangler, who added that the decision by some production companies to not even release their movies at all on DVD or Blu-Ray in 2020 and instead solely through streaming services hit them particularly hard.
Family Video has been around for decades in Cadillac, first with the north-side location than the south side. Spangler said the north-side store at 1345 North Mitchell St. was No. 25 in the company's history and the south-side store at 602 North Mitchell St. was No. 487. The south-side Family Video replaced a Blockbuster that went out of business several years earlier.
Wednesday was the last day that either Family Video location in Cadillac would be renting videos out to customers.
From now until Feb. 20 (or until everything is gone), both locations will remain open and will be selling merchandise, including videos, monitors, shelves, popcorn, The Sour Patch Guy, and gumball machine.
Spangler said it would be nice if people still returned videos they had rented prior to the announcement. She added they probably won't be going after people who have outstanding balances for late fees, although some people have been coming in voluntarily to get those taken care of before they close their doors.
Between the two stores, there are a total of seven employees. Spangler said she's not heard if employees will be given any sort of severance package when the store closes.
On the Family Video website is a list of some of the commonly asked questions regarding the closure:
• Yes, all online orders will be processed like normal.
• Yes, www.FamilyVideo.com will be staying open.
• To keep the Family Video "legacy" alive, the website recommends buying a shirt.
