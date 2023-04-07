In the “Off and running” track story on page B1 on Thursday, April 6, Manton’s Andrew Philips was misidentified in setting the program’s long jump record at 21-feet, 9-inches. Also, Manton’s boys’ team won the event with 145.5 points while Marion was second at 143.

