In the “Off and running” track story on page B1 on Thursday, April 6, Manton’s Andrew Philips was misidentified in setting the program’s long jump record at 21-feet, 9-inches. Also, Manton’s boys’ team won the event with 145.5 points while Marion was second at 143.
Correction: Incorrect name, event winner in sports story
- Cadillac News
