An ad ran in the Friday, April 21 classifieds advertising that Mathewson Upholstery was closing its doors and was having a discount on items. The ad should have been for Dague Upholstery and not Mathewson Upholstery.
CORRECTION: Mathewson Upholstery
Victoria Martin
""
