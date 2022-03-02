A story that ran on Feb. 18 about a Manton Commission meeting stated that Commissioner Marcie Wilson objected to the results of a survey being published on a website designed by an outside consulting company. Wilson’s objection actually was in regard to the cost of creating the website, which she believes is unnecessary, especially if the survey results indicate lack of support for the True North gas station proposal. She believes survey results could have been published through existing channels, including the city’s website, the Manton Facebook page and city hall.
Correction
CHRIS LAMPHERE
