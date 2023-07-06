A story that ran in Wednesday’s issue of the Cadillac News incorrectly stated that Brayden Reinertson was holding a firework that malfunctioned and caused him severe burns. He was actually standing about 100 yards from the firework when an errant mortar shell shot sideways and knocked him off his feet.
Correction
CHRIS LAMPHERE
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
""
FREE Daily Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cadillac family goes on vacation of a lifetime to Africa
- 7-year-old Cadillac boy severely burned in fireworks accident
- Lake City's Greatest Fourth in the North begins June 30
- Fireworks, parades and community: Cadillac ready to embrace return of Freedom Fest
- Is Phase II of Cadillac Lofts going to happen?
- Two injured Tuesday in crash involving motorcycle, vehicle near U.S. 131 overpass
- Lake City woman charged with meth, OWI offenses
- Cadillac man charged with two counts of police officer ARO
- Public record — Wexford County 28th Circuit Court
- Cadillac PD responding to periodic summer graffiti complaints in downtown area
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.