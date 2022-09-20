A story that ran last week in the Cadillac News provided an incorrect phone number for the Tails A Waggin Acres hunting preserve, where a free pheasant hunt for veterans and first responders will be held this weekend. The correct number is (231) 743-6483.
Correction
CHRIS LAMPHERE
