A story in Friday’s Cadillac News regarding the Festival of the Pines should have said the parade will occur on Saturday, Sept. 18.
Correction
Ricardo Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest News
- Evart too much for Manton
- Murder suspect found competent to stand trial in Wellston murder case
- Cadillac gets back on track with rout of Alpena
- McBain cruises past Houghton Lake
- Marion stays unbeaten with win over Mesick
- Beal City too much for Lake City
- Reed City routs Chippewa Hills
- Rover finds answers to readers' questions about amusement rides, new development in Haring Township
Most Popular
Articles
- Brothers from Cadillac bag black bears two years in a row at same spot, at exact same time
- Tina Marie Montague
- Cheryl L. Marr
- Richard Paul Little
- ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 16: And the Winner Is…
- Sharon Lee Ulrey
- Public Record — Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court
- Lake City man sentenced to prison after 4 CSC convictions
- Guadalupe W. Vasquez Sr.
- Teen suspects charged as adults in Manton shooting
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.