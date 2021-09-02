A story in Wednesday’s paper listed an incorrect phone number for Wexford Osceola Habitat for Humanity Director Amy Gibbs. Her actual number is (231) 468-1096.
Correction
CHRIS LAMPHERE
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest News
- Cadillac sweeps up Petoskey
- Doctors, nurses from 21 health systems across state plead for people to get vaccinated
- Local districts see dip in state assessment scores
- NMC blanks Roscommon, Cadillac plays to tie
- Correction
- Area restaurants set up 13 glasses in honor of service members killed in Kabul bombing
- Kathy Morin appointed as new executive director of Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau
- Today in history: 'Uncle Charlie' Haynes, beloved citizen, passes
Most Popular
Articles
- Tasheena Marie Rizor Maynard
- Northern Michigan human trafficking operations nets six arrests
- Evart men, Evart and Harrison women charged with home invasion in Missaukee Co.
- Chief medical officer: Munson staff 'stressed ... disheartened' by recent COVID surge
- Eldon E. Otberg
- June Sparks
- Cadillac family to receive keys to their Habitat for Humanity home on Sept. 7
- Carl J Gustafson
- Curtis Shawn Eastway
- After waiting 30 years, hunter did not miss his shot
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.