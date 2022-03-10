In the March 8 edition of the Cadillac News, Jodi Dehate was mislabeled in an article titled “Industries: Social media could impact hiring chance.” Her correct title is MAEAP Technician with the Missaukee Conservation District.
Correction
Riley Connell
