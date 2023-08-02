In the Aug. 1 edition of the Cadillac News story about a Missaukee County shooting, it incorrectly said that the sister of the alleged shooting suspect Colton Anthony-David Helsel was in the courtroom in support of her brother. She was not present in the courtroom.
In the July 31 issue of the Cadillac News, the Taste page story on blueberries, should have said the 2023 Harrietta Blueberry Festival King and Queen are Jim and Mary Morisette; Harmony the Clown (not Dynamite the Clown) will be at the festival; St. Edward’s will host multiple quilt and ticket raffles but there is not an open house or 100th anniversary celebration; fire hose spray but no dunk tank), HUMC rummage sale but not a bake sale and there will not be a quilt show.
The festival schedule can be found at the Harrietta Blueberry Festival’s Facebook page.
