In the story titled “Footliters to perform Mamma Mia for their spring musical,” published in the March 25 edition of the Cadillac News, the wrong location was stated for pre-show food and beverages. The refreshments will be located on the property of Holdship Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services. The performance will be held at the Elenbaas Performing Arts Center at McBain High School.
Correction
Riley Connell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest News
- Google Maps typo leads to 'giant miscalculation,' creation of podcast about tiny lake near Mesick
- Adult-use marijuana payments to be distributed to 2 local cities, 2 local counties
- Winning a natty: Bellows, Randel a part of Hope's championship
- 'A constant state of motion'
- Lake City man charged for part in multiple thefts from Walmart
- Appellate court denies McBain man's appeals to CSC convictions
- $4.8B infrastructure plan should impact Northern Michigan
- Correction
Most Popular
Articles
- Cadillac restaurant customers 'pay it forward' for nearly two days
- The ghost kitchen trend has made its way to Cadillac
- One suspect is dead, another missing following chase in Cadillac
- Brenda Ann Britton
- New artist renderings show what upgrades to CHS will look like
- Sandra Kay Masten-Baker
- Investigation continue after one suspect dies, another on the lam following weekend Cadillac chase
- Some changes are coming to this year's Cadillac Farmers Market
- Footliters to perform Mamma Mia for their spring musical
- Jerry Woodward
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.