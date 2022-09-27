In an article about local elections that ran in the Sept. 26 edition of the Cadillac News it wrongly stated Ona Booms, Kate Cobb and Tamara McLeod Helsel are seeking to fill two six-year terms and Maria Grgurich and Dana Venhuizen also are seeking to fill a partial term seat on the Wexford-Missaukee ISD board to represent Lake City Area Schools. It should have said they were seeking board seats on the Lake City Area Schools Board of Education and not the ISD.
Correction
RICK CHARMOLI
Staff Writer/Reporter
Son, brother, husband, father, friend, writer, beekeeper, gamer, beard growing all around good guy. I cover Wexford County government, cops and courts, CAPS, Pine River Area Schools, the Marion area, some sports and any other stories that come my way.
