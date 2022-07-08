In the Saturday, July 2, edition of the Cadillac News, it should have been clarified that the parent of an Evart Middle School student involved in a Title IX investigation was suspended for five days without pay by Superintendent Shirley Howard and Principal Jessica Kolenda, not the Evart School Board.
Correction
Riley Connell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
""
FREE Daily Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Michelle Jean McGrew
- Evart schools parent questions board on Title IX investigation
- Stephani Michelle Escalera
- Stacy Nicole Cronkhite
- Brinks Family Creamery opening frozen yogurt store in Cadillac Lofts
- Evelyn Westmaas
- Luther Days returns this weekend
- What's going on at 32 and 37 roads? Rural intersection sees third serious crash this year
- Linda Sue Cheney
- Chamber mourns passing of director as GFITN returns
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.