A story that ran in Wednesday’s paper about Manufacturing Day listed an incorrect name for one of the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center staff members onsite during the tour of Biewer Sawmill. The correct name and title is Ryan Bruntjens, director of Career and Technical Education for the CTC.
Correction
CHRIS LAMPHERE
