In the Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, Cadillac News story about the virtual Consumers Energy meeting regarding 13 hydroelectric facilities, including the Tippy and Hodenpyl dams, wrongly stated Federal Energy Regulatory Commission licenses for the dams expired on June 30, 2024. It should have read that the FERC licenses for the Tippy and Hodenpyl dams expire on June 30, 2034.

rcharmoli@cadillacnews.com

"

"